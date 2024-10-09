Looking for an all-in-one wireless inkjet printer this Amazon Prime Day? This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Canon MegaTank G3270.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and we’re on the hunt for the best printer deals to help you score major savings. One such standout is the Cannon MegaTank G3270, an all-in-one wireless printer, ideal for home or office use.

What makes this deal even more appealing? Originally priced at $229.99, this Prime Day you can get this printer for just $129.99— that's a massive $100 savings. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this printer yet, so grab it before it's too late.

Over 3000 customers have purchased this model in the last month alone, which speaks to its popularity. Known for its versatility, the Canon MegaTank G3270 can print, scan, and copy with ease. Plus its wireless printing capabilities means you can print from your mobile device either using the free Canon PRINT app, Apple AirPrint, or the Mopria Print Service.

Today's best Canon MegaTank G3270 inkjet printer deal

With the Canon MegaTank G3270, it’s not just about affordability, it's designed to make your printing life easier. The printer comes with an integrated ink tank which is a cost-effective choice. You can print up to 6,000 black and white pages or 7,700 color pages which means you don’t have to deal with changing cartilages constantly.

And if you are someone who prints on a daily basis, then you will find the printing speed impressive too. At 11 pages per minute for black and 6 pages per minute for color, you will get high-quality prints quickly, perfect for everything from work documents to vibrant photos.

Plus, the sheet tray can hold up to 100 pages and the printer comes with a 1.35-inch LCD screen. Overall, you will find the design easy to navigate, with quick access to settings and functions. An ideal choice if you are looking for a small business printer, an inkjet printer, or a home printer.

Today's best inkjet printer deals