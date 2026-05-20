52% of customers had success negotiating with Vodafone, just 37% with BT

Incentives come in the form of discounts, credits and free upgrades

Sometimes it’s better to switch than persistently chase discounts

New research has claimed some of Britain’s biggest broadband providers might be more open to negotiation than others when customers try to reduce their monthly bills.

The survey from comparison site Go.Compare found Vodafone emerged as the easiest broadband provider to haggle with – more than half (52%) of customers said they were able to successfully negotiate a better price.

This is a notable finding, because Vodafone was also one of the most complained about broadband providers per the latest Ofcom data, Go.Compare said.

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Vodafone and EE are most likely to offer you a discount

Vodafone received 11 complaints per 100,000 compared with the UK average of 7/100,000, with faults, service and provisioning (42%) accounting for most complaints, ahead of complaints handling (24%) and billing, pricing and chargers (17%).

EE (49%), Sky (46%), Virgin Media (45%) and BT (37%) rounded up the top five, though Go.Compare’s data fails to recognize which providers are the least likely to offer discounts.

“Price is certainly a very important factor when it comes to choosing your broadband, and it’s always good to remember that providers may bring down the price – all you have to do is ask,” company spokesperson Catherine Hiley wrote.

This new data will be welcomed by British consumers after years of price hikes – inflation-linked rises, mid-contract CPI and percentage increases, and expensive out-of-contract pricing have all led to higher monthly bills.

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Incentives don’t always mean loyalty discounts, though. Many companies choose to add bill credits or waive one-time fees like router delivery or setup. Others keep pricing unchanged, but offer upgrades like speed boosts or add-ons like signal boosters, all leading to more value for the customer.

Identifying broadband providers that are receptive to loyalty discounts

Vodafone’s high success rate is likely a result of strong competition pressures and a desire to reduce customer churn. The company is generally considered one of the less obvious options, known instead of its cellular networks, therefore it’s more likely to match competitor pricing or offer temporary discounts to fight for fiber market share.

BT customers, on the other hand, tend to skew older and may negotiate less frequently than challenger brand customers. Its stronger brand positioning and premium status also likely command higher monthly charges.

“It's always a good idea to compare your options on a comparison site, as you could find a better price than what you’re quoted at renewal,” Hiley added, noting that checking Ofcom complaints data could help arm consumers with more ammunition in the fight for cheaper monthly bills.

While negotiating is a perfect solution for many, Hiley urges customers to “make sure that the quality of the service is worth the effort.” In some cases of repeated outages, persistent slow speeds, poor complaint handling and large annual price increases, it may be better to switch altogether.

For that, Hiley says that recording evidence, such as complaint logs and issue details, is key. “You’ll need to present this information to them when you get in touch, so the more detail you can include the better.”

With providers battling it out to acquire customers in a crowded fiber market, they’re now having to do more than ever as consumers become more willing to negotiate.

For customers weighing up whether to haggle on price or cut the cords and switch, the challenge is increasingly about balancing affordability with reliability and quality of service.

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