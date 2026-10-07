LibreOffice says it 'will not add' AI features to document editor for the foreseeable future
LibreOffice sets out why it hasn't installed AI yet
- "No AI is now a feature," LibreOffice says
- Until AI is private and secure, it won't be installed by default
- Users can choose to add their own AI if they're willing to go against LibreOffice's principles
Following the launch of LibreOffice 26.8 and apparent backlash over the software's lack of AI features, The Document Foundation has hit back to confirm that "no AI is now a feature."
Founding member Italo Vignoli explained in a blog post that, while the productivity suite isn't totally against AI features, it recognizes its use by millions of people and ultimately has a responsibility to deliver smooth software.
"An office suite used by tens of millions of people... will not add a feature to its default configuration until that feature can be delivered under the conditions defined by the project in accordance with its principles," Vignoli wrote.
LibreOffice says having no AI is as much of a feature as having AI
Seemingly taking a stab at hyperscaler rivals like Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, The Document Foundation ended up criticizing other office software for making AI features present even when users choose not to use them.
"It must be installable, removable, and absent from the user interface for those who do not wish to use it."
Because LibreOffice has a set of other principles it abides by – including no telemetry, no dependence on a single provider, no content leaving the computer without user permission and uncompromised ODF formatting – its developers came to the conclusion that there isn't a viable option that meets all these standards, thus, for now, it won't be adding in AI features.
"The criteria we have listed do not amount to a definitive rejection," Vignoli wrote, acknowledging that advancements in the AI department could soon see a viable option come to light.
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For the time being, though, LibreOffice will remain without a default AI installation, but users can choose to add extensions that wouldn't otherwise abide by the Foundation's principles on their own accord.
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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