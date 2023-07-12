Is this the best Prime Day PC deal ever? Save $680 off this Dell Core i9-12900K PC in apparent misprice snafu

At the time of writing, there’s only 10 units of this Dell Inspiron 3910 desktop PC available for Amazon Prime Day , so hurry up before they’re all gone as they won’t stay around for long as this price.

For a start, they only cost $1044.99, a saving of 39% off the list price of $1726.58 (about $680), a deal so good it earns a spot in our coveted Prime Day PC deal page .

Dell Inspiron 3910 Core i9-12900K PC $1726.58 $1044.99 at Amazon

Save $680 You will be hard pressed to find a faster PC for less money. This Inspiron 3910 features one of Intel’s most powerful processors, the 12900K and some high end specs (64GB RAM and 2TB SSD). There’s no graphics card though but you should be able to add your own. A 5-star PC at a rock bottom price.

The real appeal, though, is that this PC come with an Intel Core i9-12900K with 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD and Windows 11 Pro. Now the description of the item says that it is a Core i5 with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD while the picture shows one of the best business PCs out there, a Dell Optiplex tower PC, definitely not a Dell Inspiron 3910.

However, a comment left by a customer says that the headline has the right information (i.e you get the Core i9 with the trimmings). Either way, the device comes with free delivery and free returns and is sold by Amazon.com rather than an obscure third party seller. There’s almost no way that could go wrong if this exceptional deal turns out to be a dud.

How good of a deal is that one? The Core i9-12900K is a staggeringly fast CPU, scoring nearly 42,000 CPU points on the popular Passmark benchmark. That’s thanks to its 16 cores and a high base clock speed of 3.2GHz. There’s no graphics card though - you only get an integrated GPU - but you should be able to add an external graphics card later.