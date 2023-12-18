IBM snaps up Software AG enterprise tech business for $2.3bn

IBM has announced plans to buy Software AG’s Super integration platform-as-a-service (PaaS) enterprise technology platforms, StreamSets and webMethods, in a deal worth €2.13 billion ($2.33 billion) in cash.

The deal will see IBM benefit from Software AG’s existing technologies – which are credited with being leaders in application integration, API management, and data integration – to strengthen its own artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud offerings.

Californian tech investor Silver Lake is currently the primary owner of Software AG, accounting for 93.3% of its shares.

IBM iPaaS expansion

The deal includes IBM’s acquisition of StreamSets, a cloud-native DataOps and data ingestion platform, and webMethods, an integration and API management platform. Together, IBM said that the sale represents its “deep focus” and investment in artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud.

Rob Thomas, SVP for Software and Chief Commercial Officer at IBM, said: “Together with IBM's watsonx AI and data platform, as well as its application modernization, data fabric and IT automation products, StreamSets and webMethods will help clients unlock the full potential of their applications and data.”

In its announcement, IBM added that it had been working with Darmstadt, Germany-headquartered Software AG for over two decades. For Software AG’s products, IBM ownership will see them gain even more popularity as they reach the firm’s 175+ operating countries.

Software AG CEO Sanjay Brahmawar said: "Combined with IBM's global scale and focus on hybrid cloud and AI, our people will have a fantastic opportunity to develop while helping enterprises everywhere get the most out of their applications and data."

Completion of the deal is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, but assuming a positive outcome, IBM hopes to have acquired StreamSets and webMethods by the end of Q2 2024.