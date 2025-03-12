I compared Apple's Mac Studio M3 Ultra with 10 Windows workstations and I am truly shocked by what I found
Dozens of the new AMD EPYC 9965 server CPU are selling for far less than expected, despite its cutting edge status
The 2025 iteration of the Mac Studio marks a new era in personal computing for Apple as it pushes the boundaries of what can be achieved, using what is essentially a bigger version of Intel’s now-defunct next unit of computing (NUC).
I pitted its full-fat, top-end version, the M3 Ultra with a 16TB SSD and 512GB of RAM against the competition to get a rough idea of how good a bargain it is. Unsurprisingly, it easily competes against some of the best workstation PCs in the world.
There’s a trio of ThreadRipper rigs, seven Xeon workstations (across three generations) and for good measure, Nvidia’s magnificent Digits and three of Apple’s very own PCs, the Mac Mini (M4 Pro), the Mac Pro (M2 Ultra) and a less capable version of the Mac Studio (M4 Max).
The entire table is at the end of this article. Note that some cells are empty because I simply don’t have the information at hand (e.g. size of some workstations, performance of Digits etc).
Credit where credit is due, Apple managed to deliver something I was not expecting it to do anytime soon: 512GB of unified memory in a computer.
That stroke of genius meant moving the comparison to Intel Xeon and AMD ThreadRipper Pro systems, far more expensive professional platforms compared to AMD Ryzen and Intel Core ones.
As well as zeroing on the workstation vertical, it also firmly signals Apple’s ambitions to be a major player in the red-hot local AI hardware market.
(Worth checking out my article published in June 2023 where I suggested that the Mac Studio would replace the Mac Pro (and make PC vendors nervous).
I analysed the prices of these systems (using the most up to date data I could find) and there’s no two way of putting it.
A $14,000 bargain if you’re after memory
The Apple Mac Studio Ultra, even at more than $14,000 is a bargain if you’re looking for as much system memory as possible, at $28 per GB.
That’s a bit less than Puget Systems and almost a third of what you’d pay for a maxed-out Mac Mini (or half the Apple Mac Pro with its puny 192GB RAM).
Most importantly, it is far, far cheaper than the likes of Dell or HP; turns out Windows workstations with half a terabyte RAM, don’t come cheap.
Remember that Apple uses unified memory which has a much higher bandwidth (800GB/s) than DDR5 memory (even across eight memory modules).
It delivers the type of performance you’d expect from an integrated GPU; as Servethehome’s Patrick Kennedy puts it, “The cost is high in the context of a workstation, but it is cheap when you compare it to NVIDIA’s cost per GB of memory”.
Remember as well that I have configured this workstation with a 16TB onboard storage; no other major player has access to that sort of storage unless you resort to RAID-0 across multiple much smaller SSDs.
There’s also the fact that it comes with 10GbE LAN by default as well as Thunderbolt 5, a data transfer technology not available to any other workstation at the time of writing, which, in due time, will pave the way for innovative external peripherals.
I also looked at 3 other composite metrics, all looking at processor performance (based on the popular Geekbench 6*) and not surprisingly, Apple excelled in all three: GeekBench point per dollar, Geekbench point per core and Geekbench point per volume.
The M4 devices (Mac Mini and Mac Studio) had the cheapest performance per $, at about $0.20, that’s almost 1/8th of the most expensive one (the HP G4).
It also had the highest performance per core (1623, 5X faster than the slowest processor, an Intel Xeon) and the highest performance per unit volume (more than 140x compared to the worst entry).
GPU details remain a mystery
The big unknown remains the official GPU metrics as it is difficult to gauge Apple’s graphics performance across different systems-on-chip as Apple doesn’t divulge additional data beyond core numbers.
For the sake of simplicity, I chose the Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada Generation as the default card - where possible - as it was the cheapest professional graphics card that came with 16GB of RAM. Only one entry used the more expensive RTX 4000 Ada Generation with 20GB of RAM.
Tech publication, TechPowerUp, estimates that the RTX 2000 AG should be slightly slower than an RTX 3060.
The Apple M3 Ultra scores just under 130,000 marks on the popular OpenCL Geekbench tests, that’s 50% faster than the RTX 2000 AG, so for a more balanced comparison, readers may want to substitute a more powerful (and expensive) card like the NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation.
* Geekbench 6 entries are sadly not averaged. So I picked what I considered to be the median on the first page of each CPU. Your mileage may vary.
|Header Cell - Column 0
Price
CPU
Geekbench 6
GPU
OpenCL
RAM (GB)
Storage (TB)
Thunderbolt
LAN
Height (mm)
Width (mm)
Depth (mm)
Volume in L
Weight (kg)
Price per GB/RAM
RAM/L
GB6/$
GB6/Core
GB6/L
Avadirect Xeon Gold 6338
32
10419
RTX2000E AG
75949
512
16
4
10
|Row 0 - Cell 10
|Row 0 - Cell 11
|Row 0 - Cell 12
|Row 0 - Cell 13
?
$19
|Row 0 - Cell 16
$0.92
326
#DIV/0!
Avadirect Xeon Gold 6414U
32
13062
RTX2000E AG
75949
512
16
4
10
|Row 1 - Cell 10
|Row 1 - Cell 11
|Row 1 - Cell 12
|Row 1 - Cell 13
?
$20
|Row 1 - Cell 16
$0.78
408
#DIV/0!
Titan W24 Octane W7-2495X
24
13470
RTX2000 AG
85825
512
8
0
10
527
229
540
65.03
?
$20
8
$0.77
561
207
Nvidia Digits
20
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Row 3 - Cell 4
|Row 3 - Cell 5
128
4
|Row 3 - Cell 8
|Row 3 - Cell 9
40
135
89
0.48
1
$23
266
#DIV/0!
0
|Row 3 - Cell 19
Lenovo P620 5965WX
24
19935
RTX2000 AG
85825
512
4
0
1
440
165
460
33.40
24
$25
15
$0.65
831
597
Bizon G3000 W7-2595X
26
15738
RTX4000 AG
261357
512
15
4
10
580
240
560
77.95
24.5
$27
7
$0.86
605
202
Apple Mac Studio Ultra
32
28485
80
126747
512
16
5
10
95
197
197
3.69
3.64
$28
139
$0.50
890
7726
Puget 7970X
32
22977
RTX2000 AG
85825
512
16
3
10
546
239
475
61.93
?
$28
8
$0.62
718
371
Dell Precision 5860 W7-2595X
26
15738
RTX2000 AG
85825
512
8
4
10
418
177
452
33.44
21.7
$30
15
$0.99
605
471
ThinkMate 7975WX
32
24423
RTX2000 AG
85825
512
15
3
10
175
438
680
52.11
?
$31
10
$0.65
763
469
Lenovo P5 W7-2595X
26
15738
RTX2000 AG
85825
512
8
0
1
440
165
453
32.89
19
$34
16
$1.11
605
479
Apple Mac Studio Max
16
26010
40
110342
128
8
5
10
95
197
197
3.69
2.74
$46
35
$0.23
1626
7055
HP G4 W7-2595X
26
15738
RTX2000 AG
85825
512
8
4
10
386
169
445
29.03
10
$48
18
$1.57
605
542
Apple Mac Pro
24
21502
76
119712
192
8
4
10
529
218
450
51.89
17
$61
4
$0.55
896
414
Apple Mac Mini 4 Pro
14
22715
20
65512
64
8
5
10
50
127
127
0.81
0.73
$73
79
$0.21
1623
28167
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
