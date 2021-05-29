AMD Threadripper 5000 chips could arrive in September with a 16-core CPU

AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper 5000 CPUs (codenamed ‘Chagal’) could be on shelves come September, if the latest speculation on the high-end desktop (HEDT) processors is to be believed.

As you’re likely aware, when AMD will finally get around to refreshing its Threadripper chips has been the subject of a fair bit of gossip, seeing as the last time we saw new models was back in November 2019 – so a September 2021 launch would represent a gap of almost two years.

This new Threadripper 5000 rumor (spotted by VideoCardz) comes from a denizen of the STH Forum, a certain ‘lihp’ – so not a familiar source, meaning you should sprinkle some extra caution around with this one – who claims that AMD is planning to launch next-gen HEDT silicon in August. Following that announcement, the processors will go on sale in September (remember, a previous rumor suggested an August release, so this fresh speculation is pretty much in line with what came before).

Mind you, the comment mentions ‘planned availability’, so as ever with these kind of leaks, even if this is indeed AMD’s plan right now, that could change and the intended timeframe could slide.

Entry-level 16-core CPU?

This rumor also lends weight to the previously floated speculation that AMD could produce a 16-core model with the Threadripper 5000 range. That would be a departure from the current Threadripper (Zen 2) chips which ditched the 16-core model.

Other higher core count models will still be available with Zen 3-based HEDT silicon, of course, and Threadripper 5000 is expected to maintain the same 64-cores for the flagship chip as seen in the current Threadripper 3000 family.

As to how a theoretical 16-core Threadripper chip will fit in when you consider that AMD has consumer processors with that many cores, it’ll obviously flex its muscles in other ways. Remember that AMD’s HEDT platform confers further performance benefits for heavyweight computing including quad-channel RAM and more PCIe lanes.

These new chips are expected to be compatible with current TRX40 motherboards, so if upgrading, you’ll be able to slot the new CPU in, and all that will be required is a firmware update.

AMD has done well in terms of keeping a tight lid on next-gen Threadripper leaks thus far, but if a launch really is only a couple of months or so away, we can doubtless expect more spillage to come which will give a much better indication of how the range is shaping up, and whether there will be a more affordable 16-core HEDT chip nestling on the lowest tier.

It’s not too surprising that AMD hasn’t pushed out new Threadripper processors yet, given the well-documented supply and demand issues with consumer Ryzen CPUs of late – the last thing the firm needs is having to fight another battle to meet demand on the HEDT front, with production resources already stretched as it is.

Indeed, that could be the biggest stumbling block in the argument against Threadripper 5000 turning up in a few months, although AMD has said that the CPU stock situation will get better as 2021 goes on, and for that matter there are clear signs of improved availability already (but not at the lower-end).