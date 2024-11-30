I adore petite cheap external SSDs and here are 50 Black Friday/Cyber Monday portable SSD deals I’d buy from $0.045/GB
Black Friday is done and dusted but there are still plenty of portable SSD deals as we head to Cyber Monday
It’s the day after Black Friday and there are still a lot of SSD deals floating around; this time around I am focusing on portable SSDs and I’ve hunted for the best value for money ones as we head to Cyber Monday. I’ve compiled a list of 50 external SSDs in the table below and sorted them out by price per GB.
External SSDs may not be as fast as or as cheap internal SSD but they have significantly dropped in price with the most affordable model costing just under $45 per TB, which is really competitive.
One trend I’ve noticed is that USB flash drives are often passed on as external SSDs and this is something that will most likely continue in the future as economies of scale and rising bill of materials make it easier to manufacture smaller external SSDs that can easily be passed on as USB flash drives.
For my list today, I’ve opted for 1TB or bigger portable SSDs (2, 4 and 8TB) as the smaller capacities no longer make financial sense. I’ve added warranty, speed and capacities as well.
While faster portable SSDs do exist (using either USB 4.0, USB 3.2 Gen2x2, Thunderbolt), do make sure that your systems are compatible.
A word about endurance: while internal SSDs usually publish their endurance numbers (usually in drive or Terabyte written), none of the external SSDs I’ve come across had this information. As such, I would urge anyone looking to use portable SSDs for write-intensive tasks (e.g. CCTV) to do further research.
If I had to buy an external SSD, it would be the 2TB Kingston XS1000R which is significantly cheaper than the competition, has excellent read/write performance, is absurdly small, has a metal body, carries a long warranty and comes from one of the biggest names in data storage.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|TB
|GBps
|Warranty (Yrs)
|$
|$/GB
|Silicon Power MS60
|1
|0.6
|5
|44.99
|0.045
|Orico M25 Pro
|1
|0.46
|3
|52.4718
|0.052
|SK hynix Tube T31
|1
|1
|5
|59.99
|0.060
|Orico
|1
|1
|3
|59.99
|0.060
|SK hynix Beetle X31
|1
|1
|5
|62.99
|0.063
|Kingston XS1000R
|1
|1
|5
|63.99
|0.064
|Crucial X6
|1
|0.8
|3
|63.99
|0.064
|SSK
|1
|1
|3
|65.44
|0.065
|Sandisk
|1
|1
|5
|69.96
|0.070
|Netac ZX20
|1
|2
|3
|72.79
|0.073
|SanDisk Portable SSD
|1
|0.8
|5
|74.99
|0.075
|Teamgroup C212
|1
|1
|5
|79.99
|0.080
|Adata SE880
|1
|2
|3
|79.99
|0.080
|Teamgroup PD20
|1
|2
|5
|82.99
|0.083
|Orico M20
|1
|2
|3
|87.99
|0.088
|Kingston XS2000
|1
|2
|5
|92.99
|0.093
|SK hynix Tube T31 (pack of 2)
|2
|1
|5
|99.99
|0.050
|Kingston XS1000R
|2
|1.05
|5
|101.99
|0.051
|SanDisk Portable SSD
|2
|0.8
|5
|109.85
|0.055
|Western Digital Elements SE
|2
|0.4
|3
|109.99
|0.055
|Teamgroup T-Force M201
|2
|2
|5
|109.99
|0.055
|SSK
|2
|1
|3
|110.49
|0.055
|Orico
|1
|4
|3
|111.99
|0.112
|Netac ZX20
|2
|2
|3
|122.39
|0.061
|Silicon Power MS70
|2
|1
|5
|124.99
|0.062
|Orico M20
|2
|2
|3
|125.99
|0.063
|Samsung T7
|2
|1
|5
|139.99
|0.070
|Teamgroup PD20
|2
|2
|5
|145.99
|0.073
|Kingston XS2000
|2
|2
|5
|149.99
|0.075
|Samsung T7 Shield
|2
|1
|5
|149.99
|0.075
|Orico
|2
|4
|3
|159.99
|0.080
|Silicon Power
|4
|0.52
|3
|205.99
|0.051
|Crucial X9
|4
|1
|5
|219.99
|0.055
|SSK
|4
|2
|3
|220.99
|0.055
|SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD
|4
|1
|5
|229.99
|0.057
|Samsung T7
|4
|1
|5
|239.99
|0.060
|Lexar Armor 700
|4
|2
|5
|264.95
|0.066
|Crucial X10 Pro
|4
|2
|5
|268.99
|0.067
|LaCie Rugged SSD Pro
|2
|2.8
|5
|273.11
|0.137
|SABRENT Rocket XTRM Plus
|2
|2.7
|5
|275.27
|0.138
|SanDisk Extreme PRO
|4
|2
|5
|279.99
|0.070
|Orico
|4
|4
|3
|319.99
|0.080
|SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD
|4
|3
|5
|324.99
|0.081
|Samsung T9
|4
|2
|5
|329.99
|0.082
|Teamgroup T-Force M200
|4
|2
|5
|343.99
|0.086
|Oyen Digital U34 Bolt
|4
|2.8
|3
|429
|0.107
|Samsung T5 Evo
|8
|0.46
|5
|429.99
|0.054
|Sandisk
|4
|1
|5
|449.99
|0.112
|Teamgroup T-Force M200
|8
|2
|5
|799.99
|0.100
|Oyen Digital U34 Bolt
|8
|2.8
|3
|989
|0.124
Check out our black friday SSD deal pages for more offers, our main black friday deal page and our best SSD buying guide for the low down on the top deals.
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.