HP has dropped printer prices by up to 43% - but these 13 offers won't last long, and even include free ink

HP OfficeJet Pro 9730e: was £269.99 now £172.79 at HP Store The HP OfficeJet Pro 9730e is a versatile A3 colour multifunction inkjet printer, perfect for producing vibrant graphics and sharp black text. It prints, scans, and copies with speeds up to 22ppm in black and 18ppm in colour. Features include wireless printing, automatic two-sided printing, a touchscreen, and mobile device support. With HP+ and 6 months of Instant Ink included, it's ideal for busy offices printing up to 1,500 pages monthly. In our review we said "if you print regularly on large paper at home, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9730e could be just the thing for your home office."

HP OfficeJet Pro 9720e: was £209.99 now £149.99 at HP Store The HP OfficeJet Pro 9720e is an A3 colour multifunction inkjet printer designed for vibrant colour prints and sharp black text. Ideal for brochures, reports, and everyday office tasks, it prints, scans, and copies with speeds up to 22ppm in black and 18ppm in colour. With wireless connectivity, auto two-sided printing, touchscreen controls, and 6 months of Instant Ink with HP+, it's a smart, flexible choice for busy office environments.

HP DeskJet 4220e: was £70 now £46 at HP Store The HP DeskJet 4220e is a compact A4 colour multifunction inkjet printer ideal for everyday home or small team use. It prints, scans, and copies with ease, offering speeds up to 8.5ppm in black and 5.5ppm in colour. With support for HP+, 3 months of Instant Ink, and scan-to-PDF capability, it’s a simple and affordable option for handling basic printing needs for up to three users.

HP Envy 6120e: was £78 now £59 at HP Store The HP Envy 6120e is a wireless all-in-one colour printer designed for home users and small teams. It offers print, copy, scan, and mobile fax functions, with speeds up to 10ppm in black and 7ppm in colour. With support for HP+, 6 months of Instant Ink, and features like two-sided printing, borderless photos, and mobile printing, it's a versatile option for everyday documents and creative photo projects.

HP Envy Inspire 7220e: was £120 now £79.99 at HP Store The HP Envy Inspire 7220e is a versatile A4 colour multifunction printer, ideal for families managing schoolwork, home office tasks, and photo printing. It offers copy, scan, and automatic two-sided printing, with speeds up to 15ppm in black and 10ppm in colour. With a built-in photo tray, vibrant photo output, and easy smartphone setup, it’s simple to use. Includes HP+, 6 months of Instant Ink. In our review of the HP Envy Inspire 7220e we said it has "all the right features to work well in a home office environment."

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 3302fdw: was £479.90 now £359.99 at HP Store The HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 3302fdw is a powerful all-in-one colour printer designed for busy teams of up to seven users. It prints, scans, copies, and faxes with speeds up to 25ppm in both black and colour. Features include wireless printing, two-sided printing and scanning, an automatic document feeder, and scan-to-email support. With a monthly output of up to 2,500 pages, it's ideal for small office environments.

HP OfficeJet 200: was £289.99 now £165.96 at HP Store The HP OfficeJet 200 is a compact and portable A4 colour inkjet printer designed for printing on the go. With print speeds of up to 9ppm in black and 6ppm in colour, it’s perfect for mobile professionals or small teams of up to three users. It fits easily in a backpack or car and features front-facing USB printing. Ideal for up to 300 pages per month.

HP Envy 6530e: was £106 now £70 at HP Store The HP Envy 6530e is a versatile A4 colour multifunction inkjet printer ideal for home use. It offers print, copy, scan, and mobile fax functions, with print speeds up to 10ppm in black and 7ppm in colour. With features like wireless printing, an automatic document feeder, two-sided printing, and rich photo printing options, it's designed for everyday tasks and creative projects. Includes HP+ and 6 months of Instant Ink. In our review we said it was a "pleasure to setup and use" and the print quality, especially with photos, was "impressive."

HP Envy Inspire 7920e: was £140 now £99.98 at HP Store The HP Envy Inspire 7920e is a feature-rich A4 colour multifunction printer, perfect for families handling schoolwork, home office tasks, and photo printing. It offers copy, scan, automatic two-sided printing, and a 35-page auto-feeder. With a built-in photo tray, it prints vibrant photos in multiple sizes. Easy to set up and use with smartphones or tablets, it includes HP+ and 6 months of Instant Ink. Made with over 45% recycled plastic.

HP Smart Tank 5105 : was £209.99 now £149.99 at HP Store The HP Smart Tank 5105 is a wireless all-in-one colour printer designed for high-volume, low-cost printing. It prints, copies, and scans with speeds up to 12ppm in black and 5ppm in colour. With up to 3 years of ink included in the box, it's a great option for busy households or small teams. Features include mobile printing, scan to PDF, and a reliable tank system for up to 800 pages a month.

HP Color LaserJet Pro 3202dw: was £310 now £250 at HP Store The HP Color LaserJet Pro 3202dw is a fast and reliable wireless colour printer, ideal for small teams of up to seven users. It delivers sharp prints at speeds of up to 25ppm in both black and colour, with automatic two-sided printing and mobile device support. Featuring a front USB port and TerraJet cartridges, it’s built for efficient workflows. Perfect for offices printing up to 2,500 pages per month. In our review, we said it was "aimed at the home office and SMBs and it has the speed and capacity to satisfy both sectors."

HP LaserJet M209dw: was £139.99 now £89.99 at HP Store The HP LaserJet M209dw is a compact black and white wireless printer designed for small and medium businesses. It offers fast printing at up to 29ppm, along with automatic two-sided printing to save time and paper. Built-in Wi-Fi and mobile compatibility make it easy to print from anywhere. With strong security features and simple setup, it’s an efficient choice for everyday office printing needs. In our review we said it was the "perfect fit for the micro office."

HP HP Envy 6122e: was £78 now £59.99 at HP Store The HP Envy 6122e is a wireless all-in-one colour printer, ideal for families managing schoolwork, home office tasks, and photo projects. It prints, copies, scans, and offers mobile fax, with speeds up to 10ppm in black and 7ppm in colour. With HP+, 6 months of Instant Ink, and rich photo features like borderless and panoramic printing, it’s a versatile, user-friendly printer for everyday use. Supports up to three users.