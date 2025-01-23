How to optimize business data for the hybrid cloud

With over half (55%) of businesses taking the hybrid approach when it comes to their cloud computing policy, it’s clear that the hybrid cloud holds a huge appeal for organizations. A computing environment that combines the power of the mainframe with the innovation and agility of the cloud, enabling data and applications to be shared between the two can be a best of both worlds option for many companies. When done right, the benefits of the hybrid cloud are undeniable: it eliminates data silos, optimizes workloads, and increases scalability, making organizations more agile and efficient.

However, these benefits remain untapped if the newly minted hybrid cloud solution is unable to efficiently capture data changes and unify various data stores. Optimizing data management is a crucial step in the cloud migration journey as it lays the foundation for success. It enables advanced analytics and AI/ML modelling which in turn facilitates decision making driven by real-time insights. But the right way to achieve seamless data integration is not a one size fits all solution. Enterprises must use the right modernization tools and create a simple and secure approach that is tailored to their specific needs to ensure success.

Ray Sullivan Social Links Navigation Vice President of Product Management for Rocket Software.

The challenges of data integration

Traditional data integration methods can be incredibly resource intensive, with prolonged development cycles. This not only extends the timeline of the implementation but also ties up key internal resources, syphoning them away from other mission-critical projects. Due to these characteristics, traditional approaches are also ill suited to keep pace with the evolving needs of the business and the rate of technological advancement we see in the market.

Even if the initial delay and lack of agility is compensated for, data replication and synchronization issues frequently arise, leading to inconsistencies in data analysis and reporting. It’s also simply not fast enough; if performance limitations hamper processing speed, any supposed real-time insight is immediately rendered obsolete. Lastly, the inability to perform one-to-many replication across a range of data types further complicates integration efforts, compromising the organization's efficient handling of its digital assets.

Data replication - the key to success?

Data exists in a variety of environments. In a hybrid cloud approach, that could mean both on-premises and in the cloud. The key to successful data integration lies in a tailor made approach that accounts for those environments and how the data is being used. While the answer will be different for every organization, the common denominators of successful data integration can be found in solutions with specific characteristics. These include robust encryption, site-to-site VPN capabilities, security and compliance controls, filtering mechanisms, and secure connectivity features.

Data replication and synchronization is a must for a hybrid cloud solution, as it enables businesses to integrate vast amounts of fragmented data from a variety of environments and create a cohesive experience. The efficiency this approach carries doesn’t stop with just user experience however, it also plays a role in reducing costs. Data replication and synchronization solutions allow any changes to the dataset to be fed straight into data lakes and warehouses, simplifying processes and improving overall capabilities. Moreover, that data only needs to be replicated once and then can be applied to multiple targets. By pairing this capability with a robust catalogue of codepage translations and data conversions, the time spent on manual coding can be reduced drastically.

Tapping into scalable data capture and real-time synchronization

Real-time data synchronization is one of the best ways to inject agility into the enterprise. It enables organizations to spot changing market conditions and emerging trends quickly and stay ahead of the curve. This is especially important in dynamic business environments where spotting those opportunities first makes all the difference. By leveraging real-time data for AI tools and machine learning models in the cloud while synchronizing changes with the mainframe and other core transactional systems, businesses can significantly speed up their decision making processes and ground it in data-driven insights.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Seamless integration across a diverse range of IT environments is key for organizations that opt for a hybrid cloud solution. It enables businesses to build on their existing IT infrastructure investments instead of starting from scratch, while embracing the scalability and flexibility of cloud computing. This means that teams can pursue innovative projects, unlock new opportunities and drive growth within the business without a massive disruption to other existing mission-critical functions. Moreover, the increased speed and ease of data sharing across departments facilitates cross-functional alignment that businesses can leverage to achieve their strategic objectives.

The hybrid cloud is the ideal environment for leveraging data, turning unused digital assets into critical assets that help set goals, make decisions, and plan for the future. But these advantages cannot be realized without the appropriate data management that includes real-time data replication and synchronization. With the right solution and support, businesses can take their hybrid cloud infrastructure to the next level and unlock the full potential of real-time insights.

We've compiled a list of the best cloud storage.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro