GoDaddy and Google team up to make sure you never miss a business email

GoDaddy has announced a new partnership with Google to help small business owners get their messages into the hands of more customers.

The news sees Google Business Messages added to GoDaddy Conversations, which is designed to centralize messages from a variety of compatible communications channels to make it easier for companies to manage their communication platforms.

It means that customers will be able to message from their preferred Google interface, but GoDaddy admins will be able to answer from one central system.

GoDaddy Conversations now supports Google Business Messages

Consumers will now be able to message directly from Google Search and Maps, with their messages landing straight in the GoDaddy Conversations window.

The addition of a new channel is a response to consumer trends: customers are communicating via a growing number of channels and, oftentimes, outside of typical business hours.

Support for Google’s messaging system adds to existing support for business emails, customer contact forms, website chat, and Facebook and Instagram activity, including mentions and comments.

The website builder hopes that, together with its extensive catalog of tools, it can lower barriers for entrepreneurs and make creating an online presence simpler.

Clearly, interoperability has been at the forefront of GoDaddy’s latest innovations, which has helped it remain one of the most popular website and ecommerce tools. New payment providers and technologies – like Tap to Pay – have been announced this year.

Also on-trend is its adoption of generative AI tools, which have been put in place to make setting up a site’s initial content less painful.

Senior Director of Product Management for GoDaddy, Lu Wang, said: “As the first website builder and unified inbox provider in the U.S. to integrate Google's Business Messages, GoDaddy customers will be connected in the places that matter the most.”

We asked the company whether support for more channels could be on the cards in the near future. Any update will be posted here.