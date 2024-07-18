Save big on GEEKOM A5 Mini PC — now 15% off

If you are looking for a high-performing device that can provide the same power as a desktop unit, without taking up as much space, the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC is probably the best piece of hardware for you.

And now, with a 15% discount, it’s probably among the best deals out there today.

This compact Next Unit of Computing (NUC) stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its large(r) peers in terms of both multitasking and multimedia and can even provide you with some lighter gaming. All of this is made possible with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor that comes with 8 cores and 16 threads, as well as an AMD Radeon Vega 8 GPU. As for memory, the A5 boasts 32 gigs of RAM, with the ability to expand it to 64GB. The device is also well-equipped in terms of ports since it comes with three USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, one USB 2.0 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a universal audio jack, and an SD card reader.

Two USB ports and the audio jack are located at the front, the SD card reader is positioned to the left, while the remaining ports are pushed to the rear.

Great device

The best part is that one does not need to sacrifice aesthetics to get such high performance. The GEEKOM A5 Mini PC comes with a polished, modern design, and a premium finish that will act as eye candy in virtually any environment. It also boasts a Kensington slot on its right side, in case you need to secure it firmly.

Since the GEEKOM A5 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor and a super-fast NVMe SSD drive, you can expect productivity software, multimedia, and your multitasking jobs to fly effortlessly. And in case your work does push it to its limits, you can always expand the RAM up to 64GB, and the M.2 NVMe drive to one with larger capacity. However, since it comes with a single 2280 slot, you’ll need a USB caddy to clone your Windows installation.

The second NVMe slot is 2242 type.

Compared to other NUC systems, the GEEKOM A5 is a great device, easy to use and even easier to expand. As such, it is seen as a versatile and user-friendly device for all purposes.

