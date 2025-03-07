Five ways to save time and money with your IT in 2025

From cloud computing adoption to automation, outsourcing, and infrastructure optimization, IT teams in 2025 must navigate a landscape shaped by emerging technologies, economic pressures, and evolving cybersecurity threats.

According to Gartner, 81% of boards have yet to make significant progress in their digital transformation efforts, highlighting the ongoing challenge of balancing technology investment with broader business needs.

With budgets under scrutiny, CIOs must be more strategic than ever. Assessing your organization’s tech infrastructure is a crucial step in setting up for the year ahead, ensuring time and money are used efficiently. Here’s how to stay ahead.

Howard Simpson Social Links Navigation CTO of CENTREL Solutions.

1. Adopt cloud-based functions

Moving IT management to the cloud is a strategic way to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance scalability. The financial case is clear—global spending on public cloud services is projected to hit $805 billion in 2024, with expectations to double by 2028. Rather than investing in costly on-premises hardware and maintenance, businesses can benefit from a subscription-based model that offers flexibility and operational agility.

Cloud adoption enables companies to deploy services quickly without the upfront costs and logistical challenges of in-house IT infrastructure management. It also provides elasticity, allowing organizations to scale resources up or down based on demand—an advantage for businesses with fluctuating workloads. Additionally, cloud platforms streamline IT management by offloading tasks such as backups, disaster recovery, and security monitoring to cloud providers.

However, moving to the cloud requires careful planning. Businesses must consider vendor lock-in risks, data sovereignty laws, and compliance requirements, especially in regulated industries. Hybrid and multi-cloud strategies can help mitigate these risks by providing greater flexibility and control. To ensure a smooth migration, proper documentation is essential—clear records of server roles, dependencies, and access controls help teams transition efficiently while maintaining operational integrity.

2. Automate administrative tasks

The adoption of IT automation has become a central focus for organizations aiming to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. IDC reports that in 2024, a significant 91% of organizations have established centralized IT automation teams, reflecting its growing importance.

IT automation not only streamlines routine tasks like software deployment, system monitoring, and user account management but also helps businesses overcome skill shortages by maximizing the efficiency of existing teams. Automated patch management, monitoring, and identity and access management (IAM) systems reduce manual workload, allowing IT teams to focus on high-value projects rather than repetitive tasks. Automating help desk functions with chatbots and ticket triaging speeds up issue resolution while scheduled backups and disaster recovery processes ensure business continuity with minimal intervention.

Security and compliance tasks also benefit from automation, with tools handling network configuration, log analysis, and threat detection in real time. Auto-scaling in cloud environments adjusts resources based on demand, optimizing costs and performance. Device provisioning can also be automated, allowing new employees to receive fully configured systems instantly. By reducing manual work, IT teams can focus on strategic initiatives rather than routine maintenance.

The IT Asset Management software (ITAM) market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2032, highlighting its growing role in optimizing IT resources and reducing costs. With increasingly complex IT infrastructures, businesses rely on asset management tools to track and manage hardware and software efficiently, leading to significant savings.

Integrating ITAM solutions with Active Directory (AD) enhances visibility and control over IT assets, making it easier to monitor user access, software usage, and device status across an organization. This allows IT teams to identify underutilized hardware, reassign software licenses, and cancel redundant subscriptions, ensuring optimal resource allocation. Additionally, AD integration streamlines the decommissioning of outdated hardware and automates compliance reporting.

By reducing manual asset tracking, businesses save both time and money while strengthening security and operational efficiency.

4. Evaluate IT infrastructure

Beyond managing IT assets, assessing the infrastructure that supports them is essential for cost savings and operational efficiency. A well-documented and optimized IT environment helps organizations track performance, identify inefficiencies, and ensure resources are used effectively.

For businesses hosting their own hardware, virtualization technologies like VMware or Hyper-V maximize resource utilization by running multiple virtual machines on a single physical server, reducing hardware sprawl and energy costs. Cloud and hybrid IT models also provide opportunities to offload non-critical workloads to lower-cost environments.

Infrastructure mapping tools, such as network topology diagrams and hardware architecture maps, enhance visibility and troubleshooting. A centralized IT documentation platform provides real-time visibility into server usage, data flows, and dependencies, helping IT teams evaluate workloads, streamline resource allocation, and prevent unnecessary expenditures.

5. Outsource your service management

Outsourcing IT management to an MSP allows businesses to reduce costs, access specialized expertise, and ensure round-the-clock support. MSPs provide predictable IT expenses, eliminating the need for large capital investments in infrastructure and personnel. They also offer cybersecurity, compliance management, and disaster recovery solutions, making them ideal for regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and legal. Companies with remote teams or global operations benefit from 24/7 monitoring and rapid issue resolution, while growing businesses can scale IT services without the delays of hiring and training in-house staff.

The businesses that benefit most from MSPs are small and mid-sized companies, startups, and organizations where IT is not a core function, such as retail, hospitality, and manufacturing. Highly regulated industries gain compliance assurance, while businesses with fluctuating workloads can quickly adjust IT resources. MSPs also improve business continuity by managing backup solutions and disaster recovery plans. For companies seeking cost efficiency, security, and scalability, outsourcing IT management can free up internal teams to focus on business growth and innovation.

A proactive IT strategy to embrace change

As IT teams navigate the challenges of 2025, the key to efficiency and cost savings lies in strategic decision-making. Cloud adoption, automation, IT asset management, infrastructure optimization, and outsourcing each offer unique advantages in reducing operational overhead while improving scalability and security. By leveraging cloud-based solutions, businesses can cut hardware costs and gain flexibility.

Automating routine tasks enhances productivity and helps IT teams manage growing workloads without additional hiring. Asset management tools ensure resources are fully utilized, while infrastructure evaluations optimize system performance. Meanwhile, outsourcing IT services to an MSP can provide expert support and financial predictability for businesses looking to streamline operations.

In a time of tightening budgets and increasing digital demands, a proactive IT strategy is essential. Organizations that embrace these approaches will be better positioned to reduce inefficiencies, enhance security, and support business growth without unnecessary expenditure. Whether by refining internal processes or outsourcing critical functions, investing in smarter IT management will allow businesses to stay competitive, agile, and future-ready in an evolving digital landscape.

