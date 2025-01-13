False malware alert is leading Docker Desktop to be blocked on Apple Macs

Some Docker Desktop users on Mac are unable to open their application

A false malware alert is being shown on startup

Users can fix the issue with a patch, so download now

Docker has confirmed some versions of its Docker Desktop software are failing to start or work properly as a result of a false malware warning.

Posting to GitHub, Senior Principal Engineer Christian Dupuis shared a screenshot of the pop-up, which reads: “com.docker.vmnetd was not opened because it contains malware.”

Dupuis confirmed users seeing this message are unlikely to be affected by malware, with the cause of the problem already identified and a fix in the works.

Docker Desktop malware warning

“The reason for this warning is that some files in existing installations are incorrectly signed," the post added.

Described as a “one-click-install application for your Mac, Linux, or Windows environment that lets you build, share, and run containerized applications and microservices,” Docker Desktop will need updating to fix the problem.

Version 4.37.2 is the latest release at the time of writing, which promises to address the issue. Docker says users should upgrade through the app where possible, but a set of instructions are available for those unable to bypass the malware warning message.

A separate patch is available for versions 4.32 - 4.36. Versions 4.28 and earlier are unaffected by the error.

Speaking about version 4.37.2, Dupuis said: “This version prevents installations from entering into the failure state. Please update to this version as soon as possible to prevent future issues.”

A status page updated recently confirms Docker Desktop is still experiencing partial service disruption.

“We know how critical Docker Desktop is to your workflow and are committed to ensuring a smooth resolution," Director of Engineering Chris Crone added.

"A temporary workaround that will restore functionality is available for any affected users… Our team is prioritizing this issue and working diligently on a permanent fix. If you prefer to wait for the longer-term patch update, please refrain from (re)-starting Docker Desktop.”