Exclusive — Ubigi is offering a 10% discount to all TechRadar readers

eSIMs have quickly become one of the must-have travel essentials. Think of them as the tiny digital solution that keeps you connected wherever you go. The best eSIM for international travel should provide users with fast, fuss-free, and reliable internet access.

One such contender in the market is Ubigi. Ubigi not only keeps you connected in over 200 countries worldwide, but it also provides 5G connection in over 40 of those destinations.

Tech Radar readers can now get up to 10% off on Ubigi eSIM Ubigi provides users with fast and reliable internet connectivity with 5G available in 40 countries. Simply download the Ubigi app, select the country you're headed to, and choose a plan that suits your needs —whether that's a quick 1-day plan, a flexible 15-day option, or a more extended 30-day package. Use code TECHRADAR to redeem this offer.

Why Ubigi?

Ubigi is part of the NTT Group which is Europe's leading MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator). This means users do not have to worry about slow data speeds while traveling.

In our Ubigi review, we discussed Ubigi's wide range of data plans — whether you need data for just one day or want to go all out with an unlimited plan, Ubigi has got you covered. You will also find that Ubigi plans are relatively cheaper than some of its competitors such as Airalo and aloSIM.

To buy a plan, you simply need to download the Ubigi app, choose your destination, select your plan, and you're good to go in minutes. The app is also available in 8 languages including Portuguese and Japanese.

One of Ubigi's standout features is its 5G connection, which comes at no extra cost. If you're traveling in a country where 5G is available, your plan will automatically switch to it without any hassle or extra fees. And here is the sell for this eSIM: if your device loses internet connection and you need to top up data, the app will still work offline. You can top up in moments, which is a total lifesaver when you're on the go.

So if you're traveling anytime soon and happened to stumble upon this post, you may want to benefit from our exclusive 10% discount.