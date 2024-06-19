Don't wait until Prime Day - this Windows 10 mini PC costs less than $100 right now
For a limited time, you can get the ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 Desktop for just $99.99, saving 33%.
Don't wait until Prime Day to pick up a budget mini PC. Right now you can get the ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 Desktop for $99.99 at Stack Social.
The ECS LIVA is no powerhouse; it's not the best in computing power, graphics capability, raw power, AI Computing, or storage capacity. It might not be the best mini PC we've tested, but it's a beautiful compact computer for under $100. The QC710 is perfect for home and business applications, blending in with nearly any workspace and disappearing thanks to its miniature size. This ultra-compact, the ultra-efficient mini computer delivers responsive performance without the bulk.
Today's best ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 deal
Get the ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 Desktop for $99.99 at Stack Social
Limited time offer Right now you can pick up the ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 Desktop with up to $50 off over on Stack Social. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Compute SC7180 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, specs are low, making it a good choice for anyone new to mini PCs. There are a few options for warranty options if you want to protect your device for longer. Additionally, there is an option to pay for this computer with four interest-free payments of $25 through PayPal if that is of interest.
The ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 Desktop includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, surprisingly great ports, and a fanless design for quiet operation. All that fits in a lightweight and compact case at 1.38" x 4.69" x 4.59 and weighing 0.51lb. While this will not be your AI-heavy machine, nor something you'd want for video editing, extensive processes, or anything like that, if you need a simple machine to check emails, write some documents, Fill out some Excel sheets, or operate as predominantly administrative task workstation, this would be great.
What makes this such a good deal?
The ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 Desktop merges a sleek design with powerful features, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile and minimal computing solution. The Mini Box is designed for ease of use and comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home. The port offering is part of what makes this device so intriguing. It has a MicroSD card slot, a USB-A 2.0, HDMI out, USB-A 3.2, USB-C, a Micro SIM card slot, and a LAN ethernet port. With this, you could set up a single-monitor desk setup with room to expand storage via any of the data ports; you can connect to high-speed internet, Bluetooth connect a mouse and keyboard, and still be able to use the USB-A ports for data transfer, charging your phone, or plugging in other peripherals like a webcam for virtual meetings, or a headset to answer calls through a soft-phone client.
For more savings, we're preparing for all the best Amazon Prime Day PC deals
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Former TechRadar Pro B2B Hardware Editor, Collin has been in journalism for years, with experience in small and large markets, including Gearadical, DailyBeast, FutureNet, and more.