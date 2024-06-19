Don't wait until Prime Day - this Windows 10 mini PC costs less than $100 right now

Don't wait until Prime Day to pick up a budget mini PC. Right now you can get the ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 Desktop for $99.99 at Stack Social.

The ECS LIVA is no powerhouse; it's not the best in computing power, graphics capability, raw power, AI Computing, or storage capacity. It might not be the best mini PC we've tested, but it's a beautiful compact computer for under $100. The QC710 is perfect for home and business applications, blending in with nearly any workspace and disappearing thanks to its miniature size. This ultra-compact, the ultra-efficient mini computer delivers responsive performance without the bulk.

Today's best ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 deal

Get the ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 Desktop for $99.99 at Stack Social

Limited time offer Right now you can pick up the ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 Desktop with up to $50 off over on Stack Social. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Compute SC7180 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, specs are low, making it a good choice for anyone new to mini PCs. There are a few options for warranty options if you want to protect your device for longer. Additionally, there is an option to pay for this computer with four interest-free payments of $25 through PayPal if that is of interest.

The ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 Desktop includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, surprisingly great ports, and a fanless design for quiet operation. All that fits in a lightweight and compact case at 1.38" x 4.69" x 4.59 and weighing 0.51lb. While this will not be your AI-heavy machine, nor something you'd want for video editing, extensive processes, or anything like that, if you need a simple machine to check emails, write some documents, Fill out some Excel sheets, or operate as predominantly administrative task workstation, this would be great.

What makes this such a good deal?

The ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 Desktop merges a sleek design with powerful features, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile and minimal computing solution. The Mini Box is designed for ease of use and comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home. The port offering is part of what makes this device so intriguing. It has a MicroSD card slot, a USB-A 2.0, HDMI out, USB-A 3.2, USB-C, a Micro SIM card slot, and a LAN ethernet port. With this, you could set up a single-monitor desk setup with room to expand storage via any of the data ports; you can connect to high-speed internet, Bluetooth connect a mouse and keyboard, and still be able to use the USB-A ports for data transfer, charging your phone, or plugging in other peripherals like a webcam for virtual meetings, or a headset to answer calls through a soft-phone client.

