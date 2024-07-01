Don’t miss this GEEKOM A7 mini PC Amazon Prime Day deal

If you want a device that can provide stellar performance, impressive console emulation, effective cooling, and the option of simple performance upgrades, look no further than the GEEKOM A7 Mini Gaming PC. This petite powerhouse comes with the AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and Windows 11 making it among the best devices in its category this year.

The mini PC boasts a thoughtful design with a metal body, a compact power supply, reminiscent of Apple’s Mac Mini signature design. Of course, there’s the often-controversial headphone jack, vents, and a plastic back plate and base. As for connectivity, the A7 Mini comes with multiple ports and support for multiple quad 4K monitors. Its smart cooling systems with intake and exhaust vents ensure that it stays cool and operating at optimum capacity, at all times.

Even gaming on this device is impressive, since AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS performs better than the Intel i9 Mini PC. With the A7 Mini, you can expect high settings and smooth gameplay even at 720p resolution.

Great for everyday work, and then some

You can get the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC for $120 off if you use the following promo code “TRGKA715”. The code is valid until between July 1 and 7, so hurry and grab your Mini PC for $679 instead of the standard price of $799.

Its admirable benchmark scores placed the GEEKOM A7 at the very top of the best Mini PCs for the year. The results were mostly thanks to the RYZEN 9 (7940HS), which offers impressive performance and the option to connect up to four 4K displays. Gaming is mostly a breeze, even with emulated console games. The device runs smoothly after building up the shader cache, allowing for a solid 60 FPS at native resolution.

The cooling fan works well - we haven’t heard of any significant throttling or overheating issues. As such, the GEEKOM A7 Mini is a great option for everyday tasks, 4K video editing, and even AAA gaming (albeit at more modest graphics settings).

And since it can easily be upgraded and carries a minimal footprint, it is even more practical (and arguably more useful, too!) than the Mac Mini M2.

Make sure to read our in-depth review of the GEEKOM A7 mini PC

