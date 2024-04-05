Cisco launches AI job consortium to see which roles will be most affected by AI

Cisco has joined forces with Accenture, Eightfold, Google, IBM, Indeed, Intel, Microsoft, and SAP to announce the AI-Enabled Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Workforce Consortium.

In collaboration with and supported advisors including the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Cisco’s consortium aims to prepare workers by focusing on upskilling and reskilling roles most susceptible to disruption from artificial intelligence.

The companies have devised plans to assess AI’s impact on ICT job roles and facilitate access to training programs.

Nine companies prepare for AI’s effects on the workforce

In the consortium’s initial phase, Cisco and the other eight companies will produce a comprehensive report offering actionable insights for employers and employees. Cisco hopes that, by preparing organizations and workers with the right knowledge, no one should be left behind.

As a collective, the nine companies pledge to develop inclusive training programs designed to benefit millions worldwide, including those from underserved communities.

All member organizations revealed their own plans to support workers as part of the announcement. Cisco plans to train 25 million individuals in cybersecurity and digital skills between now and 2032, IBM and Intel have both pledged to train 30 million each, with Microsoft dedicating resources to 10 million from underserved communities and SAP revealing plans to support two million. Google’s commitment revolves around a €25 million investment for training in Europe.

In its announcement, Cisco revealed that the consortium was influenced by the Talent for Growth Task Force, established by the US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in June 2021. That initiative aims to build middle-income careers for millions of workers across both economic regions.

Cisco EVP and Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer, Francine Katsoudas, commented: “We look forward to engaging other stakeholders—including governments, NGOs, and the academic community—as we take this important first step toward ensuring that the AI revolution leaves no one behind.”