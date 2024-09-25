Box Hubs wants to make sure all your workers get the right info just when they need it

Box has finally announced the general availability of its Hubs feature.

First teased last year, and now reaching general availability, Box Hubs are customizable portals designed to simplify how businesses organize and publish content – the usual system of files in folders still applies, but Hubs act as a layer on top, similar to a mini-site, where teams can put together specific content from across their organization.

The cloud storage giant has also used AI to help surface key insights from content with advanced search and summarization tools.

Box Hubs is now generally available

In its initial teaser, Box said that there would be 73,000 exabytes of data globally in 2023, indicating that companies have having to reimagine how they store and share files.

“One of the biggest obstacles they face is making it simple for people to organize and publish critical information so it’s easy to find and accessible to the right people, both inside and outside their company," noted Box CPO Diego Dugatkin.

In addition to customized content curation and external sharing, enterprise customers can also use Box Hubs features like global search, vanity links and industry regulation compliance, such as Section 508.

Among the early adopters of Box AI are a municipality, which created an HR hub to consolidate company resources, and a professional services firm that deployed a Hub for customer insights and competitive analysis.

Enterprise plan users and above can now get access to Box Hubs, with the Box AI functionality reserved for Enterprise Plus plans. The company has not indicated whether it will roll out Hubs to other business plans in the future.