AWS is bringing OpenSearch to Linux

AWS has announced OpenSearch will be transitioned to the Linux Foundation to operate under the new name of the OpenSearch Foundation.

OpenSearch is an AWS developed open source data analytics platform for a range of business applications , such as analytics logging, application monitoring, and web search .

Jon Handler, Director of Solutions Architecture for Search Services at AWS, said the transfer of OpenSearch to the Linux Foundation will deepen the project's original goal when it launched in 2021 to “ensure users continue to have a secure, high-quality, fully open source search and analytics suite with a rich roadmap of new and innovative functionality.”

OpenSearch changes

Nothing needs to be done by OpenSearch users, as all of the changes will happen in the background, but the changes “help bring the spirit of cooperation from the open source world to the technology and from there to Amazon OpenSearch Service,” the announcement said.

The new OpenSearch Foundation will have a governing board and a technical steering committee in line with the governance model of the Linux Foundation.

Speaking to TechCrunch , General Manager for OpenSearch at AWS, Mukul Karnik, said that following the launch of OpenSearch and the progression of the project, “It became more organic, in some ways, where we are doing these organic steps to figure out how to get more people to be part of the project.”

Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation also spoke on the announcement, stating that “The Linux Foundation is excited to provide a neutral home for open and collaborative development around open source search and analytics. Search is something we all rely on every day, for both business and consumer purposes, and we look forward to supporting the OpenSearch community and helping them provide powerful search and analytics tools for organizations and individuals around the world.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A number of other companies are joining the Foundation as premier members, including SAP and Uber, alongside other general members including Aiven, Aryn, Atlassian, Canonical, DigitalOcean, Eliatra, Graylog, NetApp Instaclustr, and Portal26.