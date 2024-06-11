Asus releases a dual-screen OLED monitor that can be rotated 360 degrees — shame that the ZenScreen Duo OLED MQ149CD doesn't offer the only feature we really, really care about

Anyone looking for the best portable monitors will have come across Asus and its range of external monitors that are perfect for on-the-go work, as while big laptops are more common, some of us still need a big screen wherever they are.

At Computex 2024, Asus took the wraps off an exciting range of new monitors, offering everything from 8K resolutions to foldable form factors.

What caught our eye, though, was the new range of foldable monitors, particularly its ZenScreen Duo OLED (MQ149CD) portable monitor.

Ultra-portable

The ZenScreen Duo OLED, the standout display announced by Asus, offers a 14-inch 16:10 FHD dual-OLED display that can fold out to 21 inches thank to its 360° hinge and fold-up stand. The end result is that you can work in both portrait and landscape on the go.

Even more incredibly, the ZenScreen Duo OLED weighs only 700g – or under half of the latest M3 MacBook Pro at 1.55kg – meaning that you can actually move this display with relative ease in a backpack or laptop bag.

The Duo has two USB-C ports, but there was no mention of touchsreen capability, which seems odd to us given the focus on portability - getting hands-on with your content in cramped or smaller spaces should be a certainty for a product like this.

Asus didn't seem to announce a price or release date for the ZenScreen Duo OLED, but we can assume it will be reasonably expensive and out sometime in 2024.

The fancy way to do productivity

(Image credit: ASUS)

For anyone with a MacBook Pro or any of the other best laptops, the urge to take your work on the go is pretty hard to avoid, and using a portable monitor that can be easily attached to a laptop but remain light enough to carry around is ideal.

In our extensive testing, we found the Asus ZenScreen OLED MQ13AH (ie, the previous generation of these displays) was the best choice, offering a 13.3-inch display, USB-C, mini HDMI, weighing in at only 490g, and costs around £400 right now at most retailers.