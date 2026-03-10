'An incredible deal': Grab a 1000GB monthly preloaded 5G data SIM valid till November 2027 for just £68 thanks to Three and Vodafone

Broadband prices usually go up every year in April, in line with inflation but there’s one way of beating this trend and securing super fast internet access at a price that’s way cheaper your current provider.

Scancom sells a Three/Vodafone 5G data SIM with 1000GB per month until November 2027 for just £68.40, down from £149.99 and using the voucher code HUKDFEB.

You pay in advance and get the service up to November 30th, so a full 31 months (and a few more days) worth of 5G broadband or about £2.20 per month, far cheaper than anything on the market right now.

Why is it so good?

Udita Choudhary who is in charge of eSIM on our team said that the offer was “an incredible deal”.

Think of this as a potential replacement for your fixed broadband or, more conveniently, as a backup for your main broadband line. That depends - of course - on the network coverage.

You obviously do not risk any recurring fees or out of pocket costs and there’s no contract to be signed and hard searches that may impact your credit score.

Remember that you can order an eSIM as well. Great if your smartphone supports dual (or even triple) SIM. You will receive a digital QR SIM via email post payment.

There’s no need to wait for an engineer to connect you and you can freely move your 5G router anywhere in your dwelling to improve signal quality.

Scancom caters for a business audience and has a dedicated business customer support available via email. That is on top of what Three and Vodafone offer as support options.

What’s the catch?

There are a few caveats though: your service will end on November 30th 2027. So you will have to book another broadband service before then or you will be disconnected.

As an extra expense, you will need a mobile broadband router if you plan to use it for your small home office connectivity.

Alternatively, one can plug it in a standard smartphone, just remember that you can’t receive or make calls on this SIM and you can’t port a number to it.

Likewise, you do not get any roaming allowance and Scancom deals primarily with sole traders and businesses and the company says that individuals need be be registered as sole traders.

And one more thing. You should get a phone number with that SIM, one that you could use to register on Three+, Three’s very own loyalty scheme where you can get £1 coffee every week as well as money off and cheap Cinema tickets.