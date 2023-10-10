Amazon is raising pay for UK workers, plans huge Christmas hiring spree

Amazon has announced pay rises affecting frontline Operations employees coming into force from October 15, 2023, which will see eligible workers receiving between £11.80 and £12.50 per hour depending on location.

This comes around six months before a further increase is set to come into play from April 2024, coinciding with a UK-wide rise in the National Living Wage.

At the same time, Amazon also announced more than 15,000 job openings as it gears up for the busy festive season.

Amazon is paying workers even more

From April 2024, frontline UK Operations employees at the company will receive another pay rise equating to “at least £1 per hour,” meaning that minimum hourly wages will be between £12.30 and £13 per hour.

According to the company’s historical figures, minimum wages have risen by 20% in two years and 50% in five years.

It also looks to be part of a much wider, global push to supporting its workers financially. In September, the ecommerce giant announced increasing wages and 250,000 seasonal vacancies across the US.

Amazon also noted its funding pot worth up to £8,000 per person over four years to employees seeking skills development courses and a selection of day-one benefits available to UK workers, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals, and an employee discount.

In anticipation of a huge rise in sales over the coming months as consumers channel more money toward buying gifts, Amazon will also begin recruiting for 15,000 seasonal positions.

Amazon UK Country Manager, John Boumphrey, said: “We look forward to welcoming back colleagues who return year-after-year to work at Amazon along with many who will join the seasonal team for the first time.”

The roles promise to be suitable for first-time applicant, including school-leavers and university students, and for those looking to advance their careers.