You can now buy with Amazon Prime on Shopify

Amazon has announced that its Buy with Prime feature, which already enables ecommerce websites to sell goods via Amazon’s Prime network, is coming soon to Shopify retailers.

Citing an average shopper conversion increase rate of 25% when using Buy with Prime, the ecommerce giant plans to give even more customers access to its network beyond the confines of its own online shop.

The new app integration, which is now available on an invite-only trial for select Shopify merchants, is set to become available to all US Shopify merchants within a month.

Buy with Prime app for Shopify coming imminently

Soon, eligible Shopify customers with a Prime membership will be able to pay with a card already saved in their Amazon wallet (including Amazon Pay) and benefit from quick shipping.

Amazon’s Buy with Prime VP, Peter Larsen, said:

“The build of this app was a collaboration with Shopify, and we’re excited to help merchants not only grow their businesses, but also save time and resources - all while giving Prime members even more places to enjoy their shopping benefits.”

Shopify’s VP for Product Partnerships, Daniel Debow, added, “our merchants care deeply about choice, and this new app will give them a new way to meet their customers where they are.”

Despite potential for growth, Buy with Prime presents a pretty significant additional cost to retailers. Currently, the website suggests a Prime service fee of 3% (at least $1.50), plus a variable fulfillment fee and a payment transaction fee of 2.9% and $0.30, which is currently on promotion to 2.4% and $0.30.

For each of the three examples it gives on its website , merchants coughed up at least 20% of the product’s value in fees.