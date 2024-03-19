Almost half of IT teams are burnt out as a result of war rooms, as ‘blame game’ culture becomes the norm for most organizations
The blame game is causing talent loss throughout the IT industry
New research has found that almost half (49%) of IT teams are suffering from burnout as a result of war rooms made necessary by the rampant ‘blame game’ being played between IT teams and third-party service providers.
A significant majority (91%) of organizations are still embroiled in hosting war-room-style meetings to get to the bottom of problems, increasing tensions, duration of incidents, and the risk of losing talent due to burnout.
As a result of such meetings, 46% of IT personnel have lost out on personal time during weekends and evenings, with one in five (21%) considering a change in job due to excessive stress.
Jumping ship to avoid the war room
The research, conducted by Dynatrace, found that less than a third (29%) of organizations use a single unified platform, along with the same data for both monitoring and managing digital services, which results in IT teams and third-parties working from their own version of events when things go wrong.
This lack of observability results in a blame game between IT teams and service providers, as neither are operating from the same data, in turn leading to the war-room-style meetings in order to piece together what went wrong, who was at fault, and what can be done to remediate the issue.
While the data is based on a small survey conducted at a cloud innovation event in Europe, the data points to a significantly larger problem within the IT industry. Rob Van Lubek, Vice President, EMEA at Dynatrace, said, “War rooms are an extremely negative approach to resolving problems, and against the backdrop of continued skills shortages, can significantly deepen resourcing challenges for many organisations.”
“What looked like ‘business as usual’ five years ago is no longer acceptable for many IT professionals, who reassessed their work-life balance during the shift to hybrid working. The high-stress environment of war rooms and the looming threat of emergency conference calls at any hour of the day can lead to a disenfranchised and disengaged workforce that is constantly on the lookout for their next employer.”
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
More from TechRadar Pro
- Feeling the burnout? Why not take a look at the best job sites
- Diversity is now a priority for most firms - and AI is helping them to achieve it
- Here is our guide to the best productivity tools
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
Most Popular
By Tom Power
By James Ide
By Rob Dunne