China Mobile unveils 6G baseband prototype system for Sub7GHz frequency band — advanced capabilities should set the stage for future wireless communication technologies

Having helped pioneered the global rollout of 5G networks with extensive infrastructure investments and technological breakthroughs that enabled the rapid deployment of high-speed, low-latency mobile services, China is now setting its sights on 6G.

China Mobile, in collaboration with Zhongguancun Pan-Institute of Information and Communications Technology, China Information Technology Mobile, and smartphone maker Vivo, has introduced a 6G baseband concept prototype system for the Sub7GHz frequency band.

As the world looks forward to an official launch of 6G in the coming years, China Mobile’s latest demonstration highlights the progress made in this developing field. The prototype system is part of China Mobile’s 6G "synaesthesia, computing, and intelligence fusion technology platform," reflecting a deep integration of sensory, computing, and communications technologies.

Powerful baseband capabilities – a step beyond 5G

China Mobile announced the 6G baseband concept prototype system for the Sub-7 GHz frequency band is a crucial component of its public testing device. This system aims to facilitate the deep integration of inter-sensory computing and intelligence, as well as the integration of terrestrial and celestial networks.

At the core of this new system is a strong baseband capability that is built on a cloud-based heterogeneous hardware architecture, with the system supporting a throughput of up to 100Gbps for container networks. This high throughput is combined with an ultra-short transmission time interval (TTI) processing capability of 125 microseconds (μs), allowing for faster data transmission and enhanced responsiveness.

The system’s architecture allows for a maximum interrupt response delay of less than 10μs, contributing to its flexibility and reconfigurability. It supports eight data streams and 128 digital channels, and the single-carrier bandwidth reaches 400MHz, enabling a real-time baseband throughput of up to 16.5Gbps.

These features position the system at the forefront of 6G development, meeting the stringent requirements for new technologies and service verifications, such as ultra-high-definition video and real-time data processing.

According to China Mobile, its new 6G baseband prototype is open and interoperable.

The system facilitates smooth integration between cloud-based heterogeneous hardware and terminal prototypes developed by Vivo, allowing for efficient connection from the base station to the terminal. This capability supports the transmission of advanced services such as 3D video, a likely hallmark of the 6G era.

This system’s open architecture encourages collaboration and verification of key 6G technologies with industry partners. Stakeholders can test and verify their 6G technologies in conjunction with China Mobile’s baseband prototype thereby creating an ecosystem around 6G development.

In addition to its baseband and openness capabilities, China Mobile’s 6G baseband prototype system demonstrates major expansion potential.

The system is designed to handle a wide range of frequency bands, thanks to its multi-band integrated universal fronthaul module. This module connects to the baseband unit (BBU) via an ultra-high-speed Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI) and supports the transmission of intermediate frequency signals ranging from 0 to 12GHz.

This flexible architecture allows the system to work with various radio frequency (RF) front ends, including those operating at medium and low frequencies, millimeter waves, visible light, and terahertz frequencies. The ability to handle multi-band signals not only enhances the system’s adaptability but also facilitates testing and verification of 6G components and baseband processing technologies across different frequency bands.

It is important to note that it takes about 10 years for a new communication network to roll out, therefore commercial 6G networks are not expected before 2030. Nevertheless, early advances such as this serve as a critical building block in the global race toward 6G.

Via MyDrivers