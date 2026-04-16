2026 is the year payroll stacks break, and AI must grow up

For years, payroll has mostly lived out of sight. Many organizations still treat it as a background task, something that only reaches senior leaders when a crisis appears. In 2026, that approach is under real pressure.

New HMRC rules and wider Employment Rights Act changes in the UK are bringing pay accuracy and timeliness into sharper regulatory focus.

Callum Pennington Social Links Navigation CEO & Co-Founder of HealthboxHR.

At the same time, the EU AI Act is formally treating many HR and worker management systems as “high risk”, with stricter expectations around documentation, oversight and governance.

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Sitting between those two developments is one of the unsexy, yet most exposed, parts of the enterprise stack: payroll.

What used to be seen as a chore is now a test of how seriously companies take data quality, automation and resilience.

Payroll slips and people pay the price.

Payroll errors are often talked about in abstract terms, but the impact on employees is immediate and concrete. In a recent survey of 2,000 UK workers, one in five said a wrong or late payslip had already caused them to miss a bill or regular payment, and 18% had been pushed into borrowing through credit cards, overdrafts, loans or friends and family because their pay was incorrect or delayed.

Around a third of employees (32%) said they could not cope if their main pay was wrong or late even once, and the strain is heaviest on Gen Z and millennials, who are more likely than boomers to say errors have driven them into debt, made it harder to cover essentials and affected their sleep or mental wellbeing.