Official Xiaomi 14 renders and specs revealed a day ahead of its launch

The Xiaomi 14 is about to land, likely alongside the Xiaomi 14 Pro, with the launch event set for October 26 – which is tomorrow at the time of writing. But as is becoming increasingly common among smartphone makers, many details have been officially shown off ahead of the full unveiling.

Specifically, Xiaomi has taken to Chinese social media site Weibo (via Phone Arena) to share a number of high-quality renders along with some specs.

From this we can see that the Xiaomi 14 has a flat screen (which according to the accompanying text is 6.36 inches), a punch-hole camera in the top center, flat metal sides, and a large camera block on the back, housing a triple-lens camera.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi) (Image credit: Xiaomi) (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Across a series of posts, the phone is shown in green, pink, black, and white shades, and some camera specs have also been shared, with the Xiaomi 14 sporting a 50MP 23mm f/1.6 main camera, a 75mm f/2.0 portrait lens, and a 46mm f/1.6 camera. All of the cameras also carry Leica branding.

Finally, one of the posts highlight that the Xiaomi 14’s bezels are just 1.61mm thick at the top corners and 1.71mm thick at the bottom corners, which in both cases makes them slimmer even than the iPhone 15 Pro’s.

We also know that the Xiaomi 14 has a 120Hz screen with 460 pixels per inch, and thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit 2023 we know that the Xiaomi 14 will be the first phone to use the powerful new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This is the chipset we’re expecting to see in the majority of 2024’s best Android phones.

So we know a lot about the Xiaomi 14, but there’s plenty left to learn and we should hear all the remaining details soon. The official unveiling is happening in China at 4am PT / 7am ET / 12pm BST / 10pm AEDT tomorrow (Thursday, October 26), so check back to TechRadar then for everything you need to know.

