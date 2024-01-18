Exclusive deal: preorder the Samsung Galaxy S24 and get a $50 bonus

TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get exclusive access to a bonus deal at the official Samsung Store when they preorder one of the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones this week.

Simply click from this page through to Samsung, and you'll automatically be eligible to receive $50 in extra store credit when you preorder a device - an awesome little bonus that stacks on top of the various other promotions.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals available at the official store today include a massive trade-in rebate of up to $750, a free storage upgrade, and up to $150 in gift credit spending on whatever device you go for.

Put together, you've got some superb value here - even before you factor in the $50 extra store credit that you're getting as an exclusive bonus. Note, however, that this bonus is mutually exclusive with the $50 bonus that was offered with the reservation campaign from the past few weeks (you can't claim it if you already reserved).

Galaxy S24 series: up to $200 gift credit, free storage upgrade, and up to $750 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Exclusive: TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get exclusive access to a nice bonus Galaxy S24 deal at the official Samsung site. Not only can you get up to $750 off with a trade-in on an unlocked device at Samsung, a free memory upgrade, and up to $150 in store credit, but the official site is also gifting TechRadar readers an extra $50 in credit on top. Added together, you're getting a great deal on the phones themselves here and enough store credit to pick up some cheap accessories.

What other Galaxy S24 deals are there?

Several sites are hosting Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders today with compelling deals but it's the larger carriers that have the biggest savings. Both Verizon and AT&T have impressive trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 off the premium models right now and up to $800 off the standard Galaxy S24. In some cases, this is enough to bag a device for free - and Verizon is also throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 6 and tablet for good measure.

The obvious caveat with these big carrier Galaxy S24 deals, however, is that you'll need a pricey unlimited data plan to be eligible for saving - and a new line to get the best possible discount, too. If you don't fancy this route, then a good alternative to check out is Boost Infinite's Infinite Access for Galaxy deal, which bundles together a device and an unlimited data plan for just $60 per month. Not only is that a super cheap price overall, but Boost also allows you to upgrade for free when the next generation lands.

Check out our hub pages on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra to get a full low-down on these new flagships. Alternatively, see our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S24 review, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review, or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review pages for our initial thoughts on each device.