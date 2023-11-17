2023's most eye-catching smartphone is getting its first Black Friday discounts

You might not have heard of Nothing, but its most prominent product, the Nothing Phone 2, which touts a unique design complete with its own light show, will probably look familiar. The Phone 2 is designed to stand apart from iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones, and now it's getting its first major discount for Black Friday.

As described in our Nothing Phone 2 review, it's "an affordable phone made by an independent company with some simple, effective, and unique ideas." If you can't out-engineer Samsung and can't out-market Apple, you create a design and a user experience that differs from the status quo, and the Nothing Phone 2 does this with aplomb.

The Phone 2 – like the Nothing Phone 1 before it – already comes to market with a competitive price tag (launching at $599 / £579 / AU$1,049) but the company is celebrating with Black Friday deals of its own that drop the phone's price for the first time since release. There are discounts across all storage capacities, but the biggest reductions can be had on the top-tier 512GB model. These reductions run from November 17 to November 27.

Nothing Phone 2 deals (US)

Nothing Phone 2 (8GB RAM, 128GB): was $599 now $549 on Nothing.tech

The Nothing Phone 2 sports a more nuanced Glyph Interface than the original Nothing Phone, while Glyph Composer lets you create your own Glyph Ringtones and even download curated packs from artists like Swedish House Mafia. This deal relates to the base 8GB RAM / 128GB storage model.

Nothing Phone 2 (12GB RAM, 256GB): was $699 now $599 on Amazon

The Nothing Phone 2 more closely approaches its flagship rivals than its predecessor ever did, with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 at its heart and a generous 12GB of RAM (plus 256GB of storage) in this variant.

Nothing Phone 2 (12GB RAM, 512GB): was $799 now $649 on Amazon

The top tier Nothing Phone 2 enjoys a 19% reduction this Black Friday, meaning the 12GB RAM / 512GB model can be had for $649. The 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset also brings improved photography and the Glyph Composer lets you customize the head-turning Glyph Lighting on the phone's back.

Nothing Phone 2 deals (UK)

Nothing Phone 2 (8GB RAM, 128GB): was £579 now £499 on Nothing.tech

Nothing Phone 2 (12GB RAM, 256GB): was £629 now £549 on Amazon

Nothing Phone 2 (12GB RAM, 512GB): was £699 now £599 on Amazon

Nothing Phone 2 deals (Australia)

Nothing Phone 2 (8GB RAM, 128GB): was AU$1,049 now AU$949 on Nothing.tech

Nothing Phone 2 (12GB RAM, 256GB): was AU$1,149 now AU$999 on Amazon

Nothing Phone 2 (12GB RAM, 512GB): was AU$1,249 now AU$1,049 on Amazon

More Black Friday deals (US)

More Black Friday deals (UK)

