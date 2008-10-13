Sitecom Wireless Audio Transmitter review

A simple solution for those who want to make the most of the music collection on their laptops

We're all aware of the relatively poor quality speakers on a normal laptop.

This transmitter allows you to send music from your portable PC wirelessly to your Hi-Fi for better sound output.

Consisting of a small dongle you plug into your laptop and a mains-powered transmitter you hook up to your Hi-Fi, setup is straightforward. Press the button on the transmitter and you can send music up to 50 metres. Naturally, this is dependent on obstacles in the way.

The transmitter consists of a small box with a power button, volume controls and antenna. It only comes with one cable, which limits the flexibility of it straight from the box.

Other than that, this is a simple and cost-effective way to send the music on your laptop to external speakers.