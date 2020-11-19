Wonder Woman 1984 will release on HBO Max at the same time it hits theaters

Wonder Woman 1984 will be available to stream on HBO Max for subscribers in the US on December 25 – the same time it releases theatrically anywhere that cinemas are open. This was confirmed in a news story on The Hollywood Reporter, following up on an earlier leaked trailer that was doing the rounds on Twitter.

It's a massive move for Warner Bros, showing how committed it is to growing HBO Max's subscriber base. 2017's Wonder Woman made $821.8 million at the US box office – so it's a significant investment. US subscribers have to pay $14.99 per month to watch HBO Max (there are no additional costs, unlike Mulan on Disney Plus), but an original this good is surely tantalizing for potential viewers.

HBO Max will also be the destination for the Zack Snyder cut of the Justice League movie in 2021, which cements it as the place to watch DC Comics adaptations.

What if you're outside the US, though, where HBO Max isn't available?

What about Wonder Woman 1984's release outside the US?

Like the recent release of The Witches on HBO Max, which was accompanied by a premium VOD release internationally, we expect to see Wonder Woman 1984 available to watch at a premium fee outside the US. That said, The Hollywood Reporter story doesn't mention what the plan is for international territories, so it's possible plans could differ.

We'd be surprised if Wonder Woman 1984 is consigned to theaters around the world, though – in the UK, for example, cinemas are shut due to another nationwide lockdown. A PVOD release surely makes the most sense.