Windows 10 May 2019 Update goes from strength-to-strength with almost half of users upgrading

Windows 10 May 2019 Update continues to make great strides in terms of adoption, with the latest version of Microsoft’s OS now on almost half of the Windows 10 PCs out there.

This is according to the latest report from AdDuplex, which shows that in September, the May 2019 Update increased its market share to 45.5% (going by statistics derived from Microsoft Store apps carrying the company’s adverts).

That’s a substantial 12.5% increase on last month, and if you go back to July, Windows 10 May 2019 Update was only on 11.4% of PCs. So in two months, its adoption level has quadrupled, clearly showing Microsoft isn’t afraid to push forward with a swift deployment here (despite all the recent bug fixes causing other bugs we’ve recently been witnessing in cumulative updates for the latest version of Windows 10).

April floodgates

As was the case last month, the majority of those upgrading are coming from the April 2018 Update, which dropped from 33.1% to 24.1%. This is because users still running this April update are facing an ever-nearing end-of-support deadline (November 12) and so upgrades are being forced on their machines (with Microsoft skipping them straight over the October 2018 Update, which was notoriously problematic).

Speaking of the October 2018 Update, a quarter of the user base – 25.5% – are still on this version of Windows 10 (a slight decrease from 28.7% last month).

If you’re one of those folks on the April 2018 Update being nagged by upgrade prompts, and you don’t fancy making the forced move to the latest version of Windows 10 just yet, remember that while you can’t indefinitely avoid upgrading, you can delay the process to give you some breathing space.