Where to watch Chernobyl: Stream every episode online

If you’re interested in gripping historical drama, you’ll definitely want to watch Chernobyl. Written by Craig Mazin and directed by Johan Renck, this five-part limited series explores the worst nuclear accident in history, which took place in Ukraine in 1986.

Chernobyl looks at the crisis from various angles, telling the stories of what caused the accident, the people involved in the clean-up operations, and the local communities affected by it.

Its ensemble cast includes Jared Harris as a scientist brought in to help control the disaster, Stellan Skarsgård as a Soviet politician, Emily Watson as a nuclear physicist, and Jessie Buckley as the wife of a firefighter lost in the chaos. With extensively researched factual drama and powerful performances, Chernobyl was critically praised, going on to win three Emmys and two Golden Globes.

The series first aired on HBO in 2019, and it’s now available to watch online via services such as HBO Max. In this article, we explain how to watch Chernobyl online if you’re in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada.

Where to watch Chernobyl online in the US

In the US, you’ll find Chernobyl on HBO Max. You can stream all five episodes if you’re subscribed to the service, which costs $14.99 a month. If you enjoyed Chernobyl and are looking for more historical drama series, you might want to consider Boardwalk Empire, the Steve Buscemi-starring series about Prohibition-era Atlantic City; Rome, which is about the Roman civilization’s turn from a republic into an empire; or Deadwood, the South Dakota-set western series starring Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane. All are available to binge with a HBO Max subscription. HBO Max can be accessed on smart TVs like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Roku devices, Chromecast, Chromebooks, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X & S, PC and Mac computers, and Android phones. If you don’t have HBO Max, there are a couple of other ways to watch Chernobyl in the US. It can be streamed with a DirecTV subscription or purchased for a one-off cost of $18.99 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango Now, or Vudu.

Where to watch Chernobyl online in the UK

In the UK, you can stream Chernobyl on Sky Go. To access the series, you’ll need a Sky TV subscription. To get started, why not check out our Sky TV deals and packages for the latest offers. For a more affordable, flexible way to watch, you can also get Now TV. Its Entertainment Pass costs £9.99 a month with a seven-day free trial is available. Alternatively, you can buy the whole series, with no subscription required, for £5.99 on Prime Video or Sky Store, for £8.99 on Google Play, or for £11.99 on Apple TV.

Where to stream Chernobyl and watch every episode online in Canada

In Canada, Chernobyl can be streamed via Crave, though you need the Movies+HBO add-on, which costs an extra $9.99 a month on top of the main $9.99 a month Crave subscription. You can, however, get a seven-day free trial. If you want to purchase the whole series without any subscription, you can buy it from Google Play for $16.99 or from Apple TV for $19.99.

Where to watch Chernobyl: stream every episode online in Australia