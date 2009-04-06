World's first region-free Blu-ray player launched?

The Momitsu BDP-899 could be the first Blu-ray player to ship without region coding, allowing it to playback Blu-ray and DVD discs bought anywhere in the world.

The Blu-ray 2.0 player, which upscales standard defintion titles to 1080p, auto-converts between PAL and NTSC, supports BD-Live, HDMI Deep Colour and has picture-in-picture functionality, is on sale now for $350 (£240) from HKFlix.com.

According to the retailer, the BDP-899 is a "Region 0" player that "will play any region Blu-Ray disc, as well as play any region standard DVD".

Set your own code

Afterdawn goes further, saying that the Momitsu player allows you to enter a six-digit code with the remote control to change the player between Blu-rays A, B and C regions.

However, it's not clear whether the Momitsu is shipping as a region-free player, or whether it has been modified to play back discs from any regions.

Modifying a player to remove or alter its Blu-ray code is fairly common among some online retailers, and normally voids the manufacturer warranty.

There is one other region-free Blu-ray player, the Kogan Blu-ray Player, although this is only available in Australia.

Via Afterdawn.