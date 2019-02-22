The high costs of storing data locally in a cloud native era

We’re going to see a far greater focus over the coming years on data center energy efficiency. It’s an issue that has been looming ominously over the industry for some time now—with the data center expected to account for as much as 20% of the world’s electricity by 2025. The optimal use of existing data centers is what the industry should be working towards. Data lifecycle management and proper sanitisation in lieu of physical destruction, which causes yet more concerns about e-waste, is the type of progression that we need to see in the industry.

The physical security of data centers will also become much more of a hygiene factor with a great focus placed on data security and an ability to provide it on a number of different dimensions. As we continue to experience an explosion of data, the surface area for a potential attack grows considerably. In addition, tighter regulations around how organisations handle data will make securing data through proper data lifecycle management, erasure and encryption best practices all that more important. Additionally, we’re going to see data centers forming regional clusters or data center hotspots. Scandinavia and Northern Europe have already become very strong clusters, and we’ll likely see greater proliferation of these clusters in North America and Asia. Easy access to natural cooling, renewable low-cost energy as well as security, stability, connectivity and know-how will drive the quickest growth.

The way organisations store data is set to change because it needs to. New laws are pushing organisations to up their game in terms of best practice and we are going to continue to see the instatement of new regulation on an international level. This has to happen, because if it doesn’t, there will be huge consequences as a result of mishandled data.