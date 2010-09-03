Sky and LG announce formal 3D partnership in UK

LG and Sky have announced an extension to their 3D partnership, with the satellite giant formally endorsing LG's 3D televisions for its soon-to-be-launched Sky 3D channel./

The partnership will see both LG and Sky launch a marketing campaign around the first 3D channel available to consumers in the UK, when it launches on October 1.

Stephen Gater, Head of Marketing LG Home Entertainment Company, commented: "Making 3D technology a genuine reality in people's homes relies on the pairing of great hardware and compelling content. Our partnership with Sky recognises just this.

"Together we are committed to educating consumers about our full 3D TV range and demonstrating how they can best view the new content that will available to them in the home."

Partnership

Hilary Perchard, Sky's Director of Product Management, adds: "We're delighted to have entered into this partnership with LG.

"We believe in giving customers choice and as the only manufacturer so far committed to both active and passive TVs, we believe LG has the breadth of product to offer a 3D TV experience for all Sky customers.

"We will work alongside LG in helping raise interest and awareness of 3D as we build up to and beyond the launch of Sky 3D."

Expect nationwide demonstrations of the technology and exclusive offers for Sky customers on getting hold of 3D kit from LG.