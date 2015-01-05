Samsung promises to improve Ultra High Definition with SUHD TVs

Not content with switching all of its 2015 televisions to the in-house Tizen OS, Samsung has also promised it will be "elevating the viewing experience to new levels" with three new lineups of sets arriving in the near future.

The JS9500, JS9000 and JS8500 ranges will all feature what Samsung is calling SUHD - we're not sure what the "S" stands for, but the company is promising significant improvements in terms of contrast, brightness and colour over 'normal' Ultra High Definition.

Part of the magic involves proprietary, eco-friendly nano-crystal technology that adapts the picture on-the-fly to produce the best colours and contrast while drawing as little power as possible. Samsung is claiming viewers will get 64 times the colour expression as they do on conventional TVs.

Better curves

Samsung is also improving the looks of its curved sets: the SUHD TV JS9500 will offer a Chamfer bezel design that creates more depth, while the JS9000 set is going to feature a textured Shirring design around the back.

Samsung's Smart Hub will be more intuitive and responsive, the manufacturer says, and nearby Samsung smartphones will be connected up automatically (take that Chromecast). A feature called Briefing on TV enables Samsung sets to be used as alarms or large displays for weather and schedule information.

We'll have to wait and see whether SUHD really will be "setting a new standard in premium UHD content" when the sets finally go on sale. As yet there's no word on availability or price, but we do know that nine screen sizes (48" to 88") will be on sale for each of the three new series.