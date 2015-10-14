Skype for Business is officially available on iOS

Now you have one fewer reason to avoid that unnecessary meeting. Microsoft has made the Skype for Business app generally available for iOS.

Previously, a technical preview of Skype for Business on iOS, which was released in August, had been made available. Today, anyone with an account can log onto Apple’s App and iTunes Store and download the video conferencing app.

The Android version of Skype for Business will be available before the end of the year, according to a Microsoft statement.

New features

With the new app, comes new features. iOS users will be able to take advantage of a new dashboard that combines the location of your contact list, your day’s schedule and recent chats and conferences.

New interface enhancements include the ability to launch full-screen video and add participants during meetings in progress. A larger mute button and simultaneous content and video feeds have also been added to the iOS app.

IT departments will enjoy Skype for Business’ new Active Directory Authentication Library (ADAL)-based authentication, which lets organizations configure two- or three-step access for app users. The new feature enables IT to require Skype users to acknowledge a phone call, text message or an app notification after the typical sign-on process.

Adios Lync

Skype for Business replaced the Lync enterprise communication product earlier this year. Office 365 customers that accessed Lync Online were automatically given access to Skype for Business.

A similar process is available for iOS. iPhone users with Lync 2013 will automatically get updated to the Skype for Business app, Microsoft said. iPad users with Lync 2013 will need to download the Universal app from the iTunes Store.