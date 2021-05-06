Sky Q adds Peloton to its suite of TV fitness apps

Looking to lose that lockdown gut? You can now get fit from the comfort of your living room, as Sky Q has expanded its suite of fitness apps to include the popular Peloton workout service.

Putting studio-style workouts on your telly, the Peloton app offers a ton of instructor-led fitness sessions across categories, including Strength, Yoga, Cardio, Pilates, Barre, Meditation and more. Though Peloton offers exercise equipment like the Peloton Bike and Peloton Tread, these aren't required to enjoy the service.

Sky Q customers who have yet to try Peloton can get a free trial of the Peloton App via Sky Q free for 30 days. After the trial, Peloton’s digital Membership is £12.99 per month, while existing Peloton All-Access and Digital members can use the account they've already subscribed with on Sky Q.

Peloton problems

It's been a difficult week for the Peloton company, however. In the US, it's had to issue a voluntary recall of its treadmills, the Peloton Tread and Peloton Tread+, due to safety concerns.

The Tread+ was involved in a fatal accident, and both machines have been criticised for designs that could lead to injury. Customers are encouraged to stop using the treadmills immediately, and those in the US can seek a refund or repair of the equipment. For more on the situation, and what to do with Peloton equipment outside of the US, visit our Peloton recall help page.

Thankfully, the Sky Q app does not require any Peloton hardware – it's very much designed to work around exercises that require no-to-little gym gear in many cases, and still comes recommended.