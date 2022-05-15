Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak points to a serious camera upgrade

Audio player loading…

We're rapidly approaching the expected launch window of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – some point in August, as far as we know – and a new leak sheds some light on the rear camera setup that we can look forward to from this flagship foldable.

Seasoned tipster Ice Universe says that the phone will come with a triple lens 50MP + 12MP + 12MP setup on the back, with ultrawide and telephoto zoom capabilities. The same source says the 12MP 3x zoom camera will be the "strongest 3x camera ever" as far as Samsung phones go.

In other words it'll beat the 10MP 3x zoom found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launched earlier this year – though it's worth bearing in mind that the S22 Ultra has a 10x zoom camera on board as well.

Galaxy Z Fold4 camera：50MP Main camera+12MP Ultrawide angle+12MP 3x zoomMay 14, 2022 See more

Potential camera setups

To date there's been plenty of speculation on how Samsung might improve the rear camera module of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is made up of a 12MP wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto 2x optical zoom camera.

Some leakers have been spreading the word that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would come with the same 10MP 3x zoom camera that you can find in the S22 series, which would make sense in terms of Samsung's manufacturing production processes.

On the other hand, it's also been predicted that the upcoming foldable would arrive carrying a 108MP main camera, a substantial upgrade – another of the cameras that can currently be found inside the Ultra edition of the Galaxy S22.

Analysis: the Galaxy Z Fold 4 story so far

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the most anticipated phones of 2022, and we've seen plenty of speculation and rumor about it, as befits a handset with such a high profile. It should turn up alongside the clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

In the last few weeks we've been hearing that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, in an effort to make the foldable easier to slide into a pocket. Another rumor has suggested that Samsung is expecting to sell a lot more of its 2022 foldables compared to the 2021 versions.

While support for the S Pen stylus is widely expected, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't expected to have an integrated slot to store it (and nor did the Galaxy Z Fold 3). Meanwhile, the cover display is set to be ever so slightly smaller than the one on its predecessor, coming in at 6.19 inches.

Other leaks we've heard include one suggesting that the battery capacity of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will match the phone it's replacing – so 4,400mAh – and there's been some encouraging news in terms of predictions that Samsung could drop the price of the foldable. In a few months, we'll know for sure.