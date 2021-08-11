Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 launches with unrivaled body-analyzing health tracking

The sporty Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has been unveiled at Samsung Unpacked on August 11 along with the more traditional-looking Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Both pack plenty of new features including myriad health-tracking metrics and most exciting of all, run the new Google-and-Samsung built Wear OS 3.

The watches look to be the most advanced yet from Samsung, with all models sporting the company’s Exynos W920 chipset, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. The smaller models (40mm for Galaxy Watch 4, 42mm for Galaxy Watch 4 Classic) have a 247mAh battery, while the larger models (42mm for Galaxy Watch 4, 46mm for Galaxy Watch 4 Classic) have a 361mAh battery.

The watches have a suite of health sensors including an ECG sensor for atrial fibrillation (Afib) detection along with optical heart rate (PPG) for blood oxygen tracking. But the exciting addition is a bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) sensor, which Samsung claims will calculate body composition that measures skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water, and body fat percentage to give an overview of bodily health with a 15-second scan.

The watches also also pack the usual suite of smartwatch sensors: accelerometer, barometer, gyro, geomagnetic, and light.

The watches carry on from their predecessors, though it seems that sporty watches are taking the lead name in this generation. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s fitness watch look is inherited from the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, and has an aluminum case.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price starts at $249.99 / £249 for the GPS-only smaller 40mm model, and $279 / £269 for the larger 44mm version. The watch’s LTE-enabled 40mm version starts at $299 / £289 / AU$399 , while the larger 44mm with cell connectivity is $329 / £309 / AU$499. Those in Australia can only get the LTE versions of the Galaxy Watch 4.

The more traditional-looking Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, then, takes its design cues from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, with a stainless steel case and solid bezel on the rim of the watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price starts at $349 / £349 / AU$549 for the GPS-only smaller 42mm model, while the larger 46mm costs $379 / £369 (about AU$515). If you want cell connectivity, the Watch 4 Classic LTE version starts at $399 / £389 / AU$649 for the 42mm model, while the larger 46mm LTE version costs $429 / £409 (about AU$580).

Along with health tracking, the big addition in the new watches may not be hardware but software – they’ll be the first to use Wear OS 3 , which was officially unveiled at Google IO 2021 in May. The operating system combines perks from Samsung’s Tizen and Google’s Wear OS to get the best of both worlds – Google expects the ‘unified operating system’ to have 30% faster app starting than prior Wear OS versions, better battery life, smoother app transitions, and other advantages.

Better still, the expanded Google interaction promises more robust health info shared over APIs, Google apps integration including offline Google maps navigation, Google Pay in more regions and countries, and other extras. There’s even a feature paired with the upcoming Android 12 to match your phone’s Material You color setting to your Galaxy Watch 4’s watch face.

Samsung Unpacked had plenty of other products to reveal, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables as well as the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds. But for wearables fans, the new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic look like exciting upgrades.