Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may finally embed the fingerprint scanner under the screen

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may be the first phone to have a fingerprint sensor under the screen of the device.

A new dummy, leaked in a video by TechNavi, shows an early concept for the Galaxy Note 8 design, and it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor on the front or on the rear of the phone. That may be because Samsung feels ready to place the scanner under the screen.

Rumors suggested Samsung planned to put the fingerprint reader under the screen of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, but couldn’t get the tech right in time for the release, and instead had to place the scanner on the rear of the phone.

It may also mean Samsung is ready to put a bigger focus on unlocking your phone with the Iris scanner rather than using the more commonly used fingerprint method.

Even bigger screens

Whether the fingerprint scanner is going to work well under the screen is going to be the big question, especially as the technology is still in its infancy.

Other specs for the phone suggest the Note 8 will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset in the US, while the rest of the world will get the Exynos 8895 chipset, much like Samsung chose to do on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

We expect for Samsung to announce the Galaxy Note 8 around August or September this year, but all we know for certain is the phone will be released at some point in 2017.

Check out the video below to see the dummy unit for the Galaxy Note 8.

