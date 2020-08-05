Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leaked video shows off new AirPods rivals in detail

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – the company's latest true wireless earbuds to rival the Apple AirPods – have apparently been leaked in an official-looking video, just hours before Samsung Unpacked 2020.

We're hoping to see the new wireless earbuds at the event, where we're also expecting the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched. The event itself kicks off at 3PM BST / 10AM ET / 7AM PT or midnight AEST on August 6, and you can follow our live blog for all the news as it happens.

The video was posted to Twitter alongside videos of the Note 20 and more by notable leaker Evan Blass – and while there's no accompanying audio, it gives us our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:

The video shows off the bean-shaped design of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, which backs up previous leaks and rumors, as well as giving us a good look at their rounded charging case.

It also confirms previous rumors that the earbuds would come in three different colors: rose-gold, white, and black.

Noise-cancelling earbuds

Judging from the video, each earbud sports two microphones – which could be an indication of noise-cancelling tech as seen in the AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3, as well as the ability to use these buds to take calls and summon your device's voice assistant.

There also appears to be a vent on the outside of each earbud, presumably to reduce the uncomfortable suction that can occur with noise-cancelling earbuds.

Rumors of noise-cancelling tech within the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have been ramping up ever since a promo video with the following tagline was leaked: "Keep the noise out. Let the sound in."

Later on in the video, we can see two people having a conversation while wearing the new Galaxy Buds, which hints at the ability to let ambient sound pass through the earbuds – not unlike the Transparency feature seen with the AirPods Pro.

Leak after leak

The original Galaxy Buds were Samsung’s answer to the Apple AirPods when they launched on March 8, 2019, and they were followed in February 2020 by the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus.

Neither of Samsung's first attempts were able to outperform Apple's AirPods or the AirPods Pro in terms of popularity or proficiency – which is why a new, better version of the Galaxy Buds is such an exciting prospect.

Details about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have now leaked to such an extent that we know just about everything there is to know about them ahead of the big reveal. Even the accompanying Android and iOS apps have appeared.

Even so, we could be in for a surprise at the Unpacked event later today; and with the expectation that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Fold 2 Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, there's bound to be lots to see.