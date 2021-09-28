Ring’s home security drone is one step closer to going on sale

After teasing the Ring Always Home Cam at last year’s Amazon event, Amazon has finally opened up an invite list to get your hands on its home security drone.

Ring, which has been an Amazon-owned company since 2017, revealed that the highly-anticipated autonomous indoor drone that flies around your home and gives you a live, mobile feed of your house if it spots an intruder or emergency, is a step closer to going on sale at its Amazon Event 2021.

Unlike our current pick of the best drones, the Ring Always Home Cam can’t be flown manually. Instead you create preset routes for the drone to move around the rooms in your home, so you can choose which areas of your property are protected with surveillance.

Amazon didn’t reveal any further specs about the Always Home Cam, neither did it confirm the price, although last year Ring said the drone would cost $249 (around £20 / AU$350). It's also not clear whether the Ring Always Home Cam will be made available in other territories other than the US, including the UK.

This is a developing story, check back for more details shortly.