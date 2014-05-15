Sony SmartBand lands in Australia, Telstra first to have it on hand

Sony has announced that its SmartBand fitness tracker is now available in Australia through Sony online, Sony centres/kiosks and through Telstra.

You can pick it up outright for $159, or if you're going through Telstra, you can add it to your current mobile plan.

If you take it up on a Telstra plan, it will demand an extra $39 upfront, with $5 added to your mobile bill every month over 24 months.

Sony has said that availabilty for other retailers will be confirmed "soon".

Lifelog at the Core

Also known as Sony Core, the SmartBand includes the detachable 'Core' module, which means you can also carry it around in a pocket.

Like its Xperia smartphones, the SmartBand is waterproof and is designed to be worn 24/7. It can keep track of walking, running and calorie intake.

Paired with the Sony Lifelog app, it can also alert you to calls and other notifications, as well as play, skip and pause music.

Sony is working on expanding the SmartBand's features with planned additions to the Lifelog app including the ability to log driving, cycling and trains routes and times.