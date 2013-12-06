Google Glass prescription lenses supposedly come into focus

The people who mistakenly refer to Google Glass as Google Glasses all the time won't be so wrong in the future if photos of its prescription lenses turn out to be authentic.

Looking a lot like what prescription glasses wearers are seeing through every day, these black frames with a computerized twist are allegedly what Google has called "Prescription Glass."

The two high-resolution photos come from Google employee Brian Matiash's Google+ account, but have since been removed. Luckily, before they were deleted, people like Russell Holly re-shared his post.

"I noticed something off when fellow Googler, +Cody Sumter, walked by my desk en route to his (he sits behind me). Prescription Glass!" exclaimed Matiash in the now-deleted post.

"He was gracious enough to let me nab a few photos of his very handsome pair of intelligent eyewear and I wanted to share with you here. The titanium frame plays off beautifully against the white Glass housing. "

Google says they're not ready yet

Matiash's premature unveiling of what Prescription Glass could look like does sync with what we've seen from official photos, and Google itself hasn't outright denied that these are the real deal.

"We're excited about prescription Glass, and we know many of you are asking when they'll be available," replied the official Google Glass Google+ account in reply to Holly's re-share.

"They're not ready just yet, but we'll let you know as soon as they are. Stay tuned."

That makes sense, as prescription lenses for Glass have been slated for early 2014 and Google is said to be shoring up partners to produce stylish frames and lenses.

Whether near and farsighted Explorers can expect to see through glasses resembling the alleged prototype briefly shown off this week remains to be seen.

Google still has a lot of time to make changes.