Panasonic shows off new Lumix cameras

Panasonic has unveiled six new Lumix cameras, theDMC- FS10 and FS11, DMC-FS30 and FS33 and the DMC-FP3 and FP1.

With the same feature sets, the only difference between the FS10 and FS11 is the megapixel count, with Panasonic putting what it describes as a 28 mm high quality wide angle LUMIX lens and a powerful 5x Optical Zoom into a slim and stylish, compact body.

Both models have a, 2.7-inch 230,000-dot Intelligent LCD screen – with a light sensor that should adjust the brightness – and can shoot movies in 1280 x 720p at a smooth 30 fps, in addition to WVGA (848 x 480) and normal VGA (640 x 480)

"The new DMC-FS11 and FS10 feature a variety of functionalities making picture taking more fun and entertaining than before, adds Panasonic's release.

"A rich variety of scene modes make it easy to get beautiful photos in a range of photographic situations. Baby, Pet and Sports mode take advantage of the Intelligent ISO Control, to give you great results even if the subjects move unexpectedly.

Panasonic DMC-FS33 and FS30

The DMC-FS33 and DMC-FS30 bring28mm wide angle lens and 8x optical zoom in a sleek and compact body.

The two models differ by the LCD screen only – the FS33 features a 3 inch LCD with touch panel for effortless operation, while the FS30 includes a 2.7 inch wide LCD.

Last, but not least, the DMC-FP3 and FP1 are described as'Ultra-slim, Super Stylish Cameras with Folded Optics, Intelligent Auto Mode and Sonic Speed AF.'

The two cameras have a 4x optical zoom, with the FP3 sporting a 3 inch LCD screen and 14.1 megapixel sensor and the FP1 a 2.7 inch screen and a 12. megapixel sensor.