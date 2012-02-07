Canon reveals three new EF lenses

Three new lenses have been unveiled by Canon

Canon has announced three new EF lenses to add to its range, a 24-70mm f/2.8 'L' series lens is joined by 24mm and 28mm fixed focal length prime lenses.

First up, the new EF 24-70mm f/2.8 L II USM lens is added to Canon's professional line and is an upgrade to the previous standard zoom lens.

It features a redesigned optical system which includes two Ultra-low Dispersion (UD) and one Super UD aspheric element which is designed to minimise chromatic aberration and colour blurring.

Super Spectra coatings to reduce ghosting and flare have also been included, along with a fluorine coating to minimise the amount of dust, dirt and fingerprints.

A ring-type Ultrasonic Motor (USM) works in combination with a high-performance CPU for quick and accurate, and silent autofocus. The lens has a minimum focusing distance of 0.38m at all focal lengths throughout the zoom range.

The structure of the lens has been improved to offer enhanced zoom durability along with grater shake and shock resistance within the barrel. The size of the lens has also been reduced by 10mm.

A new zoom lock lever means that photographers can lock the zoom position at the extreme wide end of the lens to prevent damage to the lens in transit, while it is also water and dustproof.

Wide-angle lenses with IS

Canon has also introduced two new wide-angle prime lenses, which it claims are the world's first 24 and 28mm fixed wide-angle lenses to feature optical IS technology.

Designed with landscape and reportage photographers in mind, both lenses come with an f/2.8 maximum aperture.

The IS on the lenses offers an advantage of up to 4 stops over lenses without IS, while the IS technology is also able to detect intentional panning movement to automatically switch from Normal IS mode to Panning IS mode.

Silent, high-speed autofocus performance is available via a ring-type USM, which also enables full-time manual focusing. The minimum focusing distance on the 24mm is 0.20m, while on the 28mm lens it is 0.23m.

Both the new 24mm and 28mm lenses feature redesigned optics. An aspherical glass moulded lens element is incorporated to correct aberration, while Super Spectra Coatings are said to reduce ghosting and flare.

Pricing and availability for the three new lenses has not yet been confirmed.