Breakthrough in online photo tourism

A team of University of Washington researchers have announced exciting breakthroughs in online 'Photo Tourism' this week.

The team, in collaboration with Microsoft's own researchers published a paper on Photo Tourism back in 2006, demonstrating what was then possible with Photosynth

The same team is now pushing the boundaries of what can be done by intuitively processing the masses of digital images online.

3D online worlds

The team were demo'ing the lastest tech at SIGGRAPH 2008, which they called "Finding Paths through the World's Photos".

The technology is considerably more developed than Photosynth, manipulating photos to provide viewers with a remarkable 3D tour experience.

If you want to know (lots) more you can read the team's conference paper.